ICU Medical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2, 2026

Company management will present at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on Monday, March 2, 2026. The presentation will begin at 11:15 a.m. PT (2:15 p.m. ET).

KeyBanc Healthcare Forum on March 18, 2026

Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Healthcare Forum, held virtually on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The discussion will begin at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET).

25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 13, 2026

Company management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference, held virtually on Monday, April 13, 2026. The presentation will begin at 7:15 a.m. PT (10:15 a.m. ET).

A live audio webcast of the discussions can be accessed by going to the Company’s website at https://ir.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab and clicking on the Event Calendar tab. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq: ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

CONTACT:

ICU Medical

Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer

(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.

John Mills, Managing Partner

(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.