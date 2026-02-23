PharmAla To Supply Amsterdam UMC with LaNeo™ MDMA, Including Development of New Single-Capsule Stability Data

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of LaNeo™ MDMA and novel derivatives of MDMA (MDXX class molecules), announced that it has executed a binding supply agreement with Amsterdam University Medical Center (“Amsterdam UMC”) in the Netherlands for the provision of LaNeo™ 40mg MDMA capsules for use in a proposed clinical trial.

Under the terms of the agreement, PharmAla will supply its LaNeo™ 40mg capsule dosage, repackaged in a new single-capsule packaging format. Critically, the agreement also includes a three-year stability testing program for the single-capsule dosage form, which will generate new stability data that PharmAla expects to leverage in the development of commercial-grade blister packaging for its LaNeo™ MDMA product line.

The stability data generated under this agreement is expected to provide critical support for PharmAla’s broader commercial strategy. Single-capsule stability data is a prerequisite for the development of blister packaging, which represents the commercial standard for pharmaceutical distribution. PharmAla anticipates that the data collected through this program may be bridged into the generation of new commercial-grade blister packaging for its LaNeo™ MDMA product, potentially enabling more efficient distribution to clinical trial sites and commercial partners globally.

“We are delighted to be working with Amsterdam UMC, one of Europe’s leading academic medical centres,” said Nicholas Kadysh, CEO of PharmAla Biotech. “This agreement is significant not only because it expands our European clinical footprint, but because the stability testing program included in the contract will generate single-capsule stability data that we intend to use as the foundation for developing blister packaging for LaNeo™ MDMA. This is an important step towards a truly commercial-grade product.”

PharmAla has an established European value chain and is positioned to support researchers across the continent with its LaNeo™ MDMA clinical research materials. The agreement with Amsterdam UMC is contingent upon the execution of a Quality Agreement with the Clinical Pharmacy of Amsterdam UMC. Delivery will be subject to customary regulatory approvals and the direction of the Amsterdam UMC team.

Researchers interested in accessing LaNeo™ MDMA for clinical trials may visit https://pharmala.ca/clinical-trials for additional information, including access to drug product quality documentation.



About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla’s research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a “regulatory first” organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

