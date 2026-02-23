BreachRx Appoints Young-Sae Song as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Shift to Enterprise-Wide, Governed Cyber Incident Response Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BreachRx , the leader in governed cyber incident response management (CIRM), today announced the appointment of Young-Sae Song as Chief Marketing Officer. Song will lead global marketing, brand, and go-to-market strategy as BreachRx accelerates its mission to transform incident response from an improvised scramble into a governed, enterprise-wide operating process.​​





Modern cyber incidents move faster, involve more stakeholders, and trigger more regulatory obligations than manual coordination can manage. While security automation has advanced, incident response remains fragmented—slowed by decision latency, unclear ownership, and growing legal exposure. BreachRx solves this gap by elevating incident response to a critical business process through its platform, unifying stakeholders around a single authoritative system that guides actions, enforces accountability, and ensures every response is consistent, auditable, and regulator‑ready.

“The limiting factor in incident response is no longer just detection—it’s decision latency, fragmented coordination, and regulatory complexity,” said Anderson Lunsford, CEO and Co‑founder of BreachRx. “Young-Sae's deep experience scaling high‑growth cybersecurity companies and defining new categories will accelerate awareness of a critical shift already underway: incident response must operate with the same rigor, evidence, and accountability as any other core enterprise function. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Song is a veteran marketing leader who brings a track record of building and scaling category-defining brands across SaaS and cybersecurity. He most recently served as CMO at Grip Security, with previous leadership roles at Menlo Security, Arctic Wolf Networks, and other enterprise technology innovators. Over his career, Song has shaped emerging markets, built repeatable go-to-market engines, and helped companies move from early-stage adoption to broad market leadership.

“Cyber incidents are no longer rare events — they are an everyday operating reality. What separates resilient organizations from everyone else is how reliably they can respond under pressure,” said Young-Sae Song. “BreachRx gives enterprises a single place to orchestrate response, align executives and practitioners, and document every action with the precision regulators and Boards expect. I am excited to help scale our go-to-market strategy and bring clarity, vision, and operational rigor to a function that has long needed it.”​​

In his new role, Song will oversee brand, product marketing, demand generation, and communications, with a focus on industries where breach response carries significant regulatory and personal liability for executives and Boards, including financial services, healthcare, technology, and critical infrastructure. He will partner closely with customer insights, product, customer success, and executive leadership to drive adoption of BreachRx—strengthening incident response governance by unifying workflows, creating a regulator‑ready system of record, and giving leaders a clear line of sight from response decisions to financial exposure and disclosure obligations.

The appointment follows a series of major milestones for BreachRx, including a $15M Series A funding round , the launch of Rex AI ™ and the Mobile Command app, and continued enhancements to Cyber RegScout ™, a real-time global compliance engine that tracks breach notification obligations across hundreds of cybersecurity, privacy, and data breach laws worldwide. BreachRx has been recognized by Gartner as a vendor in the Cybersecurity Incident Response Management category and additional Hype Cycles, and was named to Notable Capital’s Rising in Cyber list, reflecting industry recognition that incident response is evolving into a strategic, cross-functional discipline.

About BreachRx

BreachRx is the first platform built to run cyber incident response as a governed, enterprise‑wide business process. Its patented technology orchestrates every phase of response—before, during, and after an incident—automatically generating tailored plans, guiding stakeholders through each step, and capturing evidence in real time. With a single authoritative system for incident status, ownership, auditability, and disclosure readiness, BreachRx ensures operational resilience for the entire enterprise while reducing regulatory and legal exposure. BreachRx is based in San Francisco and backed by Ballistic Ventures and SYN Ventures.

