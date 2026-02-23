Plexus to Present at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

NEENAH, WI, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today that it will attend the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on March 2, 2026. During the conference, Raymond James will host a fireside chat with Plexus’ management team at 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be available via live webcast.

What: Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

When: Monday March 2, 2026 at 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/VSr8zRPFYu9jT7Rm69ptdC/8btJ9kKAcjNNkDSN8guCNT

Replay: The webcast will be available through the following link for 90 days following the live event: https://event.summitcast.com/view/VSr8zRPFYu9jT7Rm69ptdC/8btJ9kKAcjNNkDSN8guCNT



Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison

+1.920.969.6325

shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp.

At Plexus, we help create the products that build a better world. Driven by a passion for excellence, we partner with our customers to design, manufacture and service highly complex products in demanding regulatory environments. From life-saving medical devices and mission-critical aerospace and defense products to industrial automation systems and semiconductor capital equipment, our innovative solutions across the lifecycle of a product converge where advanced technology and human impact intersect. We provide these solutions to market-leading as well as disruptive global companies in the Aerospace/Defense, Healthcare/Life Sciences, and Industrial sectors, supported by a global team of over 20,000 members across our 27 facilities. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.