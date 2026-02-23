Plexus to Present at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

 | Source: Plexus Plexus

NEENAH, WI, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today that it will attend the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on March 2, 2026. During the conference, Raymond James will host a fireside chat with Plexus’ management team at 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be available via live webcast.

What:Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
  
When:Monday March 2, 2026 at 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time
  
Where:Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/VSr8zRPFYu9jT7Rm69ptdC/8btJ9kKAcjNNkDSN8guCNT
  
Replay:The webcast will be available through the following link for 90 days following the live event: https://event.summitcast.com/view/VSr8zRPFYu9jT7Rm69ptdC/8btJ9kKAcjNNkDSN8guCNT
  

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp.

At Plexus, we help create the products that build a better world. Driven by a passion for excellence, we partner with our customers to design, manufacture and service highly complex products in demanding regulatory environments. From life-saving medical devices and mission-critical aerospace and defense products to industrial automation systems and semiconductor capital equipment, our innovative solutions across the lifecycle of a product converge where advanced technology and human impact intersect. We provide these solutions to market-leading as well as disruptive global companies in the Aerospace/Defense, Healthcare/Life Sciences, and Industrial sectors, supported by a global team of over 20,000 members across our 27 facilities. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.


Tags

PLXS Fireside Chat PLXS Raymond James Plexus Fireside Chat PLXS Webcast Plexus Raymond James
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading