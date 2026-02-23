rYojbaba Announces Participation in the Guardian Girls Aikido Project in Los Angeles, CA

FUKUOKA, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: RYOJ) ("rYojbaba" or the "Company"), a Japanese consulting and health services company, collaborated with Guardian Girls USA and United Nations Population Fund (“UNFPA”) to launch the Guardian Girls Aikido (“GGA”) project at the Terasaki Budokan in downtown Los Angeles, California.

The Guardian Girls Aikido project was originally launched in Bogotá, Colombia, in February 2024, in cooperation with the Embassy of Japan in Colombia. The initiative expanded nationwide in 2025 through a strategic partnership with Colombia’s Ministry of Sport, reaching major cities across the country. Since then, the program has continued to grow internationally, extending its activities to Japan, Peru, Turkey, and now into the United States.

The recent GGA project represented the first implementation in the United States. The event was organized in partnership with the Company, Guardian Girls USA, UNFPA, and cooperation from Aikido Kenkyukai International USA, Geocity Media, and Southern California Sister Cities. The session was led by Lia Suzuki, a seventh-degree Aikido practitioner with over 45 years of teaching experience. Women participants from the greater Los Angeles area received sessions focused on enhancing situational awareness, building self-confidence, and learning practical, non-violent self-defense techniques rooted in the principles of Aikido.

rYojbaba focused on aligning GGA’s first U.S. initiative with broader social-impact objectives, supporting international collaboration among the participating organizations, and ensuring consistency with Guardian Girls’ global mission. Through this participation, rYojbaba contributed to initiatives that promote women’s safety, empowerment, and social well-being, which we believe are aligned with our long-term corporate values and ESG-related efforts.

“The strong alignment between rYojbaba and Guardian Girls’ missions continue to fuel our partnership forward,” said Company CEO Ryoji Baba. “Our shared commitment to creating meaningful ESG impact opens valuable opportunities for us to support Guardian Girls’ diverse portfolio of global events and seminars. Beyond contributing to the successful execution of this event, we also began cultivating meaningful relationships with potential partners and community organizations in the U.S., laying the groundwork for future collaborations. We remain focused on advancing global ESG initiatives, and delivering lasting, measurable impact for the communities we serve.”

To further market Guardian Girls Aikido to a global audience, Nia Wright, Chair of Guardian Girls International, appeared on Telemundo, one of the largest Hispanic television networks in the United States. The broadcast, potentially reaching tens of millions of viewers, provided a meaningful platform to advocate for women’s safety and empowerment. Through Telemundo’s influential Spanish-language programming, the GGA’s social mission was communicated to diverse multicultural audiences nationwide, further strengthening international awareness and recognition of the Guardian Girls movement.

