No-code’s backend bottleneck is history

Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyone who’s vibe-coded an application with AI knows how quickly a simple idea turns into something more complex. A basic form needs to store data. Users need accounts. Logic needs a place to live. Before long, building the app means dealing with tools that were never part of the original plan.

That’s because every app has two sides. There’s the frontend – what people see and interact with, like buttons, forms, and colors. And there’s the backend, the hidden foundation that makes everything work, like saving information and managing users.

No-code AI builders have become great at handling the frontend, but the backend has usually required third-party tools, adding extra steps and friction.

Hostinger Horizons’ latest update changes that by bringing the backend directly into the no-code platform. Databases, authentication, file storage, and built-in connections to other services are now included, so sites and apps can run entirely within Horizons.

From operational tools and business websites to ecommerce projects, AI-powered apps, and booking forms, users can now ship fully working products out of the box. No third-party integrations, no separate accounts – everything stays in one place.

Designed for fewer distractions

The backend works automatically. Instead of following setup guides or creating accounts elsewhere, users simply describe what they want to build, and Horizons puts the pieces together. If an app needs users, data, or integrations, Horizons takes care of it behind the scenes.

A key advantage of Hostinger Horizons is the clear separation between testing and live environments. Clients can explore changes and try new functionality without affecting what’s already published – a common issue with single-database setups. Updates only go live when they’re intentionally published.

Plus, the integrated backend feature is included for all new users at no extra cost.

Sign-in and messages, handled

Web apps created with Hostinger Horizons can support email and password sign-in, one-time passwords, or single sign-on with providers like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft. Apps can also request user consent and access external resources, such as their calendars.

Email sending is included as well, with no additional accounts required. Horizons handles authentication emails for signups and password resets and supports custom, event-triggered messages such as confirmations, reminders, and security alerts.

All backend services in Horizons run on Hostinger’s own infrastructure. Everything is stored and managed within the same platform, without third-party providers or external dependencies.

No more workarounds. Just real apps, built the no-code way. Visit https://www.hostinger.com/horizons to learn more.

About Hostinger Horizons

Hostinger Horizons is part of the company’s growing AI ecosystem, designed to help people create and grow online faster. Trusted by over 4 million clients in more than 150 countries, Hostinger is one of the TOP 3 web hosting brands worldwide and was ranked 2nd in the Financial Times and Statista “Long-Term Growth Champions: Europe 2026” special report. Hostinger’s team consists of around 900 curious and high-spirited professionals.

Contact Info



Eiviltas Paraščiakas

eiviltas.parasciakas@hostinger.com

+370 611 11694