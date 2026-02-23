Press contact:

Mollie Mellows

Tel.:+ 44 73 42 70 93 84

E-mail: mollie.mellows@capgemini.com

Capgemini joins forces with OpenAI to accelerate new era of AI-powered enterprise transformation with Frontier Alliance

Paris, February 23, 2026 — Capgemini today announced a new strategic partnership with OpenAI to accelerate the next era of enterprise AI transformation with Frontier , OpenAI’s new platform for building, deploying, and managing AI coworkers that can do real work across the enterprise. As a founding member of the OpenAI Frontier Alliance, Capgemini will work to address the AI opportunity gap by focusing on the business, data, organizational, and systems integration challenges faced by clients, to deploy AI enterprise-wide. By combining deep industry and domain-specific process expertise, data and governance capabilities, and ready-to-deploy digital and AI transformation assets, Capgemini is well placed to help businesses redefine how agents are built and run in their organizations, so AI can be deployed securely, operated reliably, and scaled across the business.

Capgemini brings deep sector and domain experience, strategy and transformation capabilities, and advanced AI, data and cloud assets to deliver integrated, end-to-end business transformation for clients globally. Backed by OpenAI research and product expertise across enterprise AI Cloud, agents, APIs, and ChatGPT Enterprise, Capgemini will build next-gen enterprise AI operating processes and reshape multi-agent workflows that will enable clients to accelerate time-to-value throughout the business.

With 2026 identified as the “year of truth for AI,”1 with more than half of organizations committing to sustained, multi-year investment horizons2, there is a shift underway from AI experimentation to long-term value creation. At the same time, leaders recognize that the primary barrier to scaling AI is no longer the technology itself, but the readiness of their data, operating models, technology and digital enablement, as well as industry, function and domain knowledge and expertise.

"Our multi-year partnership with Capgemini will help bring AI coworkers to enterprises," said Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer at OpenAI. "Capgemini's transformation and global delivery expertise alongside OpenAI’s research and product leadership will help close the gap between what frontier AI can do and what businesses can actually deploy with agents.”

“Our strategic partnership with OpenAI on the Frontier platform strengthens our position at the forefront of AI-powered enterprise transformation,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini. “By combining our domain expertise and assets with OpenAI’s cutting-edge models and platform, we move faster, build smarter, and create solutions that weren’t possible before. We see this as a long-term strategic collaboration that will shape the future of our industry.”

As an OpenAI Frontier Alliance partner, Capgemini will establish a flagship OpenAI Enterprise Frontier delivery function at scale comprised of AI experts from across its global ecosystem that will work alongside OpenAI’s Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) team. This dedicated team of OpenAI certified professionals will support clients to move from AI experimentation to scaled operations across business units, markets, and geographies, all whilst maintaining consistent high quality and the right level of governance to deliver measurable impact. Together, the partners will co-develop bespoke industry solutions focused on sectors, for example consumer products & retail, financial services, life sciences and energy and utilities.

With most organizations recognizing that they must scale AI or risk missing strategic opportunities and losing competitive edge2, this partnership represents a pivotal moment for enterprises. Together, Capgemini and OpenAI intend to offer clients the combined enterprise-grade AI products and implementation capabilities needed to deliver measurable business outcomes across their organization.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of over 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2025 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com

1 Capgemini’s Top Tech Trends for 2026

2 The multi-year AI advantage: Building the enterprise of tomorrow , Capgemini Research Institute, January 2026

Attachment