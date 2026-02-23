AIM ImmunoTech Announces Planned Milestones in the Ongoing Phase 2 Trial of Ampligen and AstraZeneca’s Durvalumab in the Treatment of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced milestones in the expected timeline for the ongoing Phase 2 clinical study evaluating AIM’s drug Ampligen® (rintatolimod) combined with AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi® (durvalumab) in the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer patients with stable disease post-FOLFIRINOX standard of care (the “DURIPANC” study) (see: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05927142).

DURIPANC is an investigator-initiated, exploratory, open-label, single-center study, and 18 subjects have enrolled in the study so far. The clinical trial is a joint collaboration between AIM, AstraZeneca and Erasmus Medical Center (“Erasmus MC”) in the Netherlands.

Planned DURIPANC milestones:

July 2026 – Complete subject enrollment.

August 2026 – Complete full Ampligen dosing for all subjects.

December 2026 – Evaluation of the Primary Endpoint of Clinical Benefit Rate, defined as stable disease, partial response or complete response (progression-free disease) at 6 months (24 weeks) after start of combination therapy.

June 2027 – Evaluation of the Secondary Endpoints once last subject reaches week 49 Progression-Free Survival, defined as the time between the start of combination therapy with Ampligen and durvalumab to date of progression or death, whichever occurs first. Overall Survival, defined as the time between the start of combination therapy with Ampligen and durvalumab to date of death, Immunogenic efficacy, defined as >50% increase in circulating Ki67+ CD 8+ T cell in peripheral blood evaluated 12 weeks after start of combination therapy. Infiltrating immune profile, defined as the change in infiltrating immune profile after start of combination therapy. Reporting of Quality of life (EORTC QLQ-C30) based upon evaluations at baseline, 6 weeks, 3 months, 9 months and 1 year after the start of immunotherapy.







AIM is committed to releasing mid-year and year-end interim progress reports on DURIPANC, with the most recent update released at the beginning of February. Lead investigator Marjolein Y. V. Homs, MD, PhD, Department of Medical Oncology, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, emphasized that the promising Progression-Free Survival and Overall Survival seen in Phase 1 of the study – which supported advancement to the ongoing Phase 2 portion of the study – continue to be seen and that enrollment is ongoing. Erasmus MC expects that detailed data will be published later this year.

According to Erasmus MC, there has also been no significant toxicity – an encouraging safety profile for a post-chemo setting – and Ampligen subjects are consistently reporting “high quality of life” during treatment.

See: DURIPANC, Year-End Interim Clinical Progress Update

Additionally, AIM has published on its website an updated corporate presentation that emphasizes the Company’s priority goal of a new drug approval for Ampligen in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The presentation details AIM’s research and development work in pancreatic cancer; how Ampligen is believed to work in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and why AIM believes that pancreatic cancer research and development holds the most potential for AIM’s stockholders. The largest mergers and acquisitions deals in the biotech space often involve oncology drugs in Phase 3 clinical trials or later in development, and so AIM believes that moving Ampligen toward – and ultimately into – a Phase 3 clinical trial has great financial potential for the Company and its stockholders.

See: Ampligen Breakthroughs in Treating Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer: Corporate Presentation – February 2026

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements set forth in the press release speak only as of the date of the press release. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. The Company is in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders and disclosures in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC on its website and in its press releases set forth its current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of these conditions. Results obtained in animal models do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen® will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, the Company cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data or require additional funding. Among the studies are clinical trials that provide only preliminary data with a small number of subjects, and no assurance can be given that the findings in these studies will prove true or that the study or studies will yield favorable results. No assurance can be given that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, on the Company’s website and in its press releases. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. The Company cannot assure that its potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

Please review the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and the Registration Statement. Its filings are available at www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference herein and is included for reference purposes only.