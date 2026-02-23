Salem Podcast Network Announces Launch of The Danielle Gill Show

CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media (OTCQX: SALM) announced today that Salem Podcast Network, a division of Salem Media, launched a new podcast, The Danielle Gill Show, debuting Monday, February 23.





Hosted by conservative author Danielle Gill, the podcast will deliver insightful and timeless analysis of cultural issues, politics, news, and the social trends shaping our country today. New episodes will be released four times per week across the Salem Podcast Network.

“I’m launching this podcast to create space for thoughtful conversations about culture, politics, and Christianity,” said Danielle Gill. “This podcast is an extension of the conversations I’m already having — about faith, family, and what it means to live with conviction in a liberal culture. I’m excited to bring those discussions to a wider audience.”

The Danielle Gill Show will feature Danielle’s interviews with prominent guests discussing the cultural battles facing the country, and the ideas that have shaped the West.

A unique voice in conservative media, Danielle brings a next-generation perspective with sharp, thoughtful commentary. As a young mother, she also speaks directly to the concerns of families navigating an increasingly postmodern and godless culture.

As an advocate for Christianity and the unborn, Danielle is the author of YGod: An Intelligent Discussion on the Relevance of Faith and The Choice: The Abortion Divide in America. She has produced digital content for PragerU, served as an ambassador for Turning Point USA, and regularly appears across national media, including Salem platforms.

“Danielle represents the next generation of conservative voices,” said Phil Boyce, Senior Vice President of Content at Salem Media. “As Salem continues to invest in new talent and new platforms, her voice reflects both where the conservative audience is headed and the future we’re building at the Salem Podcast Network.”

Salem Podcast Network launches The Danielle Gill Show at a time of accelerating digital growth across Salem’s national ecosystem. In January 2026 alone, Salem generated 282.5 million impressions, 107.1 million video views, and 19 million engagements — marking double-digit month-over-month gains across nearly every key metric, including a 44% surge in video views and 47% increase in net new audience.

With Townhall Media, NewsTalk, Christian Teaching & Talk, and Salem Radio Network hosts all contributing to record-setting momentum, Salem now sustains nearly 300 million monthly digital impressions and over 100 million monthly video views across its platforms.

Danielle resides in North Texas with her husband, Congressman Brandon Gill, and their two children, Marigold and Winston. She is also the daughter of conservative author and pundit, Dinesh D’Souza.

Dinesh commented, “I'm proud to announce that my daughter Danielle has a new podcast, The Danielle Gill Show! She brings freshness and insight and I'll be popping by on the show as well which is going to be a lot of fun. Please watch it!”

The Danielle Gill Show will be available on all major podcast platforms and distributed nationwide by the Salem Podcast Network.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com.

Company Contact:

Publicity@salemmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2bfeba8-cad4-49c8-921e-c834f6d451fb