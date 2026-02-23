Editas Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, March 2

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Location: Miami Beach, FL

To access the live webcasts of Editas Medicine’s presentations, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.