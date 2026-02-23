Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (“Mawer”) today announced that it has appointed Eric Wetlaufer as interim chief executive officer, effective February 23, 2026. Mr. Wetlaufer will assume the responsibilities of chief executive officer during Bruce Geddes’s leave of absence due to personal circumstances.

Mr. Wetlaufer is a seasoned investment executive with more than 40 years of experience in global public markets. He holds a CFA and ICD.D designation and has held senior leadership roles at several leading investment organizations including, Senior Managing Director & Global Head, Public Market Investments at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Group Chief Investment Officer, International at Fidelity Management & Research, and Chief Investment Officer at Putnam Investments. Mr. Wetlaufer currently serves on the boards of Investment Management Corporation of Ontario and Enterra Solutions, LLC, and has previously served on the boards of TMX Group Ltd. and Niyogin Fintech Limited. He is a former president of the CFA Society Boston and former board member of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

Mr. Wetlaufer has served as an advisory director on Mawer’s Board of Directors since June 2025 and as interim CEO he will continue to advance the firm’s mission, culture, and strategic direction. While serving as interim CEO, Mr. Wetlaufer will step away from his role as advisory director on Mawer’s board, with the intention to return once the interim appointment concludes.

“While we look forward to having Bruce return to his CEO role in due course, we believe Eric is exceptionally well suited to guide the firm through this interim period. His extensive experience, deep investment expertise, and familiarity with Mawer’s strategy and values will help ensure continuity for our clients, employees, and other stakeholders” said Craig Senyk, Chair of the Board of Directors.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing assets for institutional and individual investors across all major asset classes. For more information, visit www.mawer.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanna Crozier

Head of Communications and Institutional Marketing

+1 (403) 267-1964

jcrozier@mawer.com