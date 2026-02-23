GovSignals Achieves DoW IL5 Authorization with Second Front Systems, Bringing Secure Acquisition AI to Defense and Federal Missions

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovSignals, the acquisition AI platform for government contracting, and Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world, today announced that GovSignals has achieved Department of War (DoW) Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorization through deployment on Second Front’s Game Warden® platform. The authorization enables GovSignals to operate in high-assurance DoW environments handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and unclassified National Security Systems (NSS) workloads, requiring IL5-level security, governance, and auditability.



GovSignals now holds a security and procurement stack that no other acquisition AI platform can match: DoW IL5 authorization, FedRAMP® High, and GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract vehicle availability for streamlined buying. Agencies can procure fast and deploy where the most sensitive mission-critical work happens.

Through its deployment on Second Front’s Game Warden platform, GovSignals gains a ready-to-operate environment that combines accredited infrastructure, inherited security controls, and continuous monitoring to support IL5 workloads at scale. This enables GovSignals to bring its acquisition AI capabilities directly into mission environments faster, without the cost, risk, or delay of building and maintaining a bespoke government stack.



"IL5 authorization through Second Front's Game Warden is the latest proof point in a trajectory we've been building deliberately. We're now the only AI acquisition platform operating in both FedRAMP High and IL5 environments," said Derek Hoyt, Co-founder and CEO of GovSignals. "We built GovSignals to cover the full acquisition lifecycle in a secure environment, from FAR-compliant market research through solicitation, compliance, award, and reporting. For acquisition professionals, that means complete fidelity across the process. For contractors, it means more deal flow, sharper competitive intelligence, and lower barriers to entry. We're not just serving the defense industrial base. We're expanding it."

This milestone builds on GovSignals' accelerating federal traction. In March 2025, GovSignals secured a multi-million dollar OTA with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to modernize acquisition workflows. In January 2026, GovSignals was awarded its GSA MAS Schedule, opening a streamlined procurement path for every federal buyer. IL5 authorization is the next step in a deliberate trajectory toward classified environments and deployments across services and combatant commands.

“Our job is to remove the barriers that prevent critical software from reaching the people who need it most,” said Mamie Cruse, Chief Mission Officer at Second Front Systems. “By delivering GovSignals into an IL5 environment through Game Warden, we’re helping acquisition professionals move faster, make better decisions, and deliver capability to the mission without compromising trust or security. That’s how we strengthen the ecosystem and expand what’s possible for the Department of War.”

GovSignals is building the infrastructure for a new generation of secure, AI-driven acquisition across the Department of War. With active engagements spanning Navy program offices and special operations commands, the company is translating IL5 authorization into operational impact and laying the groundwork for what comes next.

About GovSignals

GovSignals is the Acquisition AI infrastructure for government contracting and the first and only AI platform authorized at both FedRAMP® High and DoW IL5. For contractors, GovSignals automates opportunity discovery, proposal development, and CUI management in one secure workspace. For government agencies, GovSignals streamlines the acquisition lifecycle, from requirements generation and solicitation development to compliance review and procurement reporting, supported by a multi-million dollar DIU OTA and GSA MAS Schedule. Learn more at govsignals.ai .

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world. We eliminate the friction that slows innovation, enabling faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks. Built by national security veterans and backed by top-tier venture capital, our platform is trusted by the world’s leading organizations to cut deployment timelines from years to weeks. We move fast, solve hard problems, and deliver trusted capabilities where they’re needed most. Our work strengthens global security and gives the United States and its allies a lasting competitive advantage. Learn more at secondfront.com .



