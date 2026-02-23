JAKKS Pacific Launches Global Anime, Manga, and Digital Creator Platform, Accelerating Expansion Into High-Growth Pop Culture Markets





SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of toys and consumer products, together with Disguise Inc., today announced the launch of a large-scale, next-generation anime, manga, and digital creator cultural platform—one of the most ambitious, strategic, and value-enhancing initiatives for the company.

Developed over more than two years, this multi-faceted investment positions JAKKS at the forefront of one of the fastest-growing and most influential segments in global entertainment. Anchored by strategic partnerships with premier anime properties and top-tier industry collaborators, this platform establishes a powerful foundation for sustained global growth, enhanced monetization, and long-term shareholder value creation.

Through this initiative, JAKKS will collaborate with best-in-class partners across fandom engagement, licensing, live entertainment, and brand commercialization to design, manufacture, and market a comprehensive portfolio of premium collectibles, figures, plush, tech accessories, costumes, and role-play products—bringing iconic franchises to life for fans worldwide.

“As anime, manga, and digital fandom continue their rapid global expansion, our objective is clear: to lead this category at scale,” said Stephen Berman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JAKKS Pacific. “This platform is built for speed, reach, and sustained performance. It expands our global footprint, accelerates revenue opportunities, and strengthens our connection with millions of highly engaged fans who are shaping the future of global pop culture.”

Accelerated Live-Event and Influencer Merchandising Strategy

A central pillar of the platform is an expansive merchandising strategy focused on live venues, collaborative activations, performances, and influencer-driven events—high-growth markets that have historically lacked premium, authentic product offerings. With consumer engagement at record levels, JAKKS views this segment as a major white-space opportunity with substantial near- and long-term revenue potential.

Next-Generation Global Distribution Infrastructure

In parallel, JAKKS is deploying a new, multi-layered global distribution network spanning direct-to-consumer, specialty retail, experiential retail, and promotional channels. This infrastructure is designed to shorten the path to the consumer, improve speed-to-market, and expand reach across multiple touchpoints and purchase occasions worldwide.

“This initiative represents a fundamental evolution in our long-term growth strategy,” added Berman. “We are not simply entering a category—we are building a durable, repeatable platform designed to outperform traditional product cycles and deliver sustained, multi-year value.”

Building on a Proven Legacy of Brand Leadership

This strategic expansion builds on JAKKS Pacific’s long-standing track record of successfully commercializing world-class entertainment properties while deepening engagement with audiences around the world. The launch reflects the company’s disciplined approach to innovation, brand stewardship, and operational excellence.

Additional details regarding partnerships, product lines, and licensed properties will be announced throughout 2026, with initial product launches expected in 2027.

For more information visit https://www.jakks.com/anime/.

