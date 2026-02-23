Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) Announces Plan for the Pacific Backbone, a High-Speed Infrastructure Buildout for Solana

Deployment to be focused on Asia-Pacific region to capitalize on fast-growing wealth accumulation, cross-border payments, and institutional adoption of digital assets





Expansion planned to enable Solana Company to capture more value by eliminating external costs and providing compliant infrastructure for regulated institutions





Strategic buildout designed to address needs of market makers, high-frequency traders, exchanges, and traditional finance partners across the Solana ecosystem





NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT or the “ Company ”) today rolled out a strategic roadmap to invest in a new low-latency cluster in Asia Pacific to drive staking and validation with the focus on supporting Solana’s ecosystem building and diversifying revenue streams for Solana Company. The significant new infrastructure investment, which will start with connecting Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, and Hong Kong, is designed to help address the significant gap in Solana’s network in the region despite the fact that the majority of the global population and crypto users, and substantial wealth are located there. The region also has significant share of global financial transactions especially in cross-border payments and trading.

Solana Company plans to begin building out the network infrastructure immediately, expanding to optimizing performance and adopting new technologies by the second half of 2026, and anticipates launching liquidity related new products and services within the next 12 to 18 months.

“The reality is, we see an opportunity to improve Solana staking and validation for users across Asia,” said Cosmo Jiang, General Partner at Pantera Capital Management. “There is so much excitement and commitment to crypto across the region. We believe this investment roadmap will be critical for anyone holding and building on Solana and we expect it to diversify our revenue.”

Specifically, Solana Company will focus on addressing the needs of market makers, high-frequency traders as well as other Solana partners. The strategic roadmap will begin by activating a series of smaller nodes to ensure security and efficiency and then scale from there. The plan includes implementing state-of-the-art hardware and potentially capturing more value within the staking business.

Joseph Chee, CEO of Solana Company (HSDT), said, “We are building for Solana’s next super cycle. By establishing the Pacific Backbone, we better support our existing ecosystem of developers and partners while accelerating the onboarding of new participants—particularly financial institutions and tech companies in the region. Together, these investments will unlock significant potential for Solana across Asia Pacific and strengthen its connection to global markets.”

In order to target mass adoption, Solana Company intends to build out DeFi, liquid staking, AMMs, RPC services, and execution services for its traditional finance partners in the APAC region.

Solana has historically been the fastest-growing blockchain, leading the industry in transaction revenue, and processing more than 3,500 transactions per second. The network is also the most widely adopted, with an average of around 3.7 million daily active wallets and surpassing 23 billion transactions year-to-date. SOL is financially productive by design, offering a ~7% native staking yield, whereas assets like BTC are non-yield-bearing.

As an independent treasury company, HSDT’s mission is to support the growth and security of tokenized networks by serving as a long-term holder of $SOL, in addition to continuing the development of its neurotech and medical device operations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This press release also includes express and implied forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations, estimates, opinions and beliefs that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "endeavors," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "should" and "objective" and the negative and variations of such words and similar words. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and, by their nature, involve numerous assumptions and uncertainties. Nothing set forth herein should be regarded as a representation, warranty or prediction that we will achieve or are likely to achieve any particular future result. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including the risk that we may fail to complete the planned infrastructure buildout or realize the anticipated benefits of the buildout, including the ability of the Company to execute on its digital asset treasury strategy, as well as risks related to economic conditions, fluctuations in the market price of SOL, and the evolving regulatory environment, as well as other factors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

About Solana Company

Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a listed digital asset treasury dedicated to acquiring Solana (SOL), created in partnership with Pantera and Summer Capital. Focused on maximizing SOL per share by leveraging capital markets opportunities and onchain activity, Solana Company offers public market investors optimal exposure to Solana’s secular growth. https://www.solanacompany.co/



