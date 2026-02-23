A New Era for Men’s Health Begins: AUA Proud to Support Landmark Office of Men’s Health Legislation

BALTIMORE, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is proud to celebrate the introduction of H.R. 7602, the State of Men’s Health Act, a historic step toward improving health outcomes for millions of men and families across the United States.

The bill, led with bipartisan support by Congressmen Troy Carter (D‑LA) and Greg Murphy, MD (R-NC), represents the culmination of years of growing awareness around the urgent need to address the nation’s persistent men’s health disparities. The AUA worked closely with Congressmen Carter and Murphy to help shape the legislation and is honored to have played a significant role in making this moment possible.

This bill comes at a critical moment to address serious and persistent men’s health disparities in the United States. Across the country, men are consistently experiencing poorer health outcomes than women, with serious and preventable consequences for individuals, families, and communities. Men experience shorter life expectancy, higher rates of chronic disease, earlier onset of illness, lower engagement in preventive care, and substantially higher rates of suicide. Life expectancy for American men is nearly six years shorter than for women, with higher mortality from conditions such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and suicide. These disparities have significant societal and economic consequences, costing federal, state, and local governments more than $142 billion annually due to premature death and disability among men.

The introduction of H.R. 7602 represents a significant step at the federal level toward improving men's health. This bill directs the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to establish an Office of Men’s Health, which will coordinate, support, and promote programs to improve men’s health nationwide, including public awareness, education, screening programs, and data‑driven strategies focused on conditions such as colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, diabetes, high cholesterol, and mental health. The Office will also maintain a centralized database of best practices, research, and clinical guidance relevant to men’s health priorities. By creating a dedicated federal office charged with enhancing coordination and accountability across existing health programs, the legislation aims to advance more consistent and effective strategies to reduce preventable illness and premature death among men.

Importantly, the bill does not create any new entitlements or require new federal spending. It directs HHS to establish the Office of Men’s Health using existing funding already provided by Congress, and it includes clear guardrails ensuring that no money can be diverted from the Office on Women’s Health or other women’s health programs to support this effort. This fiscally responsible structure mirrors long‑standing federal coordination models, including the Office of Women’s Health, which has served as an effective precedent for cross‑agency public health leadership since 1991.

"The AUA is thrilled to partner with Representatives Troy Carter and Greg Murphy, MD, in launching renewed efforts to establish a national Office of Men’s Health and proudly endorses their legislation to do the same, [the State of Men’s Health Act, H.R. 7602],” said AUA’s Public Policy Council Chair, Dr. Mark Edney. “As Chair of the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus and the only practicing urologist serving in the U.S. Congress, respectively, Rep. Carter and Dr. Murphy are the pre-eminent men's health champions on Capitol Hill, and I can think of no bipartisan duo better equipped to advance this important cause. And the time is now – as men and boys continue to lag on important public health measures – the need for and urgency around establishing a dedicated national Office of Men’s Health is greater than ever. AUA is proud to have helped spearhead this effort, and the organization will continue working with Rep. Carter and Dr. Murphy to get this needed legislation signed into law.”

Urologists, like Dr. Murphy, have long been on the front lines of diagnosing and treating many of the conditions outlined in the legislation, ranging from prostate and testicular cancer to kidney disease, chronic urinary conditions, and men's mental health impacts. AUA’s collaboration with congressional leaders ensured the bill reflects clinical realities, respects public health precedent, and focuses on outcomes that will save lives.

The introduction of the State of Men’s Health Act is more than a legislative milestone, it is a turning point in national awareness. For families across America, this moment represents the promise of earlier detection, better prevention, and healthier futures for fathers, sons, brothers, and partners. The AUA is proud to have helped bring this legislation to life and looks forward to continued partnership with lawmakers, the Assistant Secretary of Health, clinicians, and community leaders to support its passage and implementation.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.