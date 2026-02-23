Nucleus Upgrades Preview, The First True Glimpse of Your Future Child

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nucleus Genomics today introduced Preview , a new approach to carrier screening that expands what couples can learn before conception.

By combining rare and chronic disease screening with trait modeling, Preview delivers a comprehensive genetic view of your future child, from cancer risk and heart disease to eye color and IQ — all from a cheek swab.

Traditional Carrier Screening Falls Short

For more than 50 years, carrier screening has asked a narrow question: are both parents carriers of the same rare mutation?

But it misses the fact that the majority of genetic risk doesn’t come from a single gene . The conditions that shape most lives, from heart disease and diabetes to cancers, Alzheimer's and hypertension, arise from many genes acting together — something traditional screening doesn’t capture.

Preview, a Full View of Genetic Risk

Building on Nucleus Family , introduced last year, Preview is a more advanced preconception experience and a redefinition of what carrier screening is. What began as one of the most expansive rare disease screenings now integrates polygenic risk and trait modeling.

From a cheek swab, couples can see their child’s risk across more than 2,000 rare inherited conditions alongside common diseases such as breast cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension. Preview extends this even further, modeling traits including eye color, height, and IQ.

“Will they inherit the disease that runs in the family? How tall will they be? Will they get my eyes? Every couple wonders about this when they're having a child,” said Kian Sadeghi, founder and CEO of Nucleus. “Until now, those answers remained elusive. Preview brings your future baby into view before conception.”

At the center of Preview is also a first-of-its-kind approach built on a simple truth: no two siblings inherit DNA the same way. Instead of estimating risk for a single hypothetical child, Preview shows how disease risk and traits distribute across up to 100 potential children. This is presented as a range rather than a single score, allowing parents to understand risk meaningfully.





Preview offers preconception insight into common conditions like breast cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension, alongside traits like eye color, height, and IQ.

Why This Matters

Starting a family has long meant accepting uncertainty. Although the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends carrier screening for all couples before pregnancy , most families still conceive without any meaningful genetic screening.

Preview changes that, moving carrier screening from a rare clinical offering to an accessible consumer-initiated decision. For many, that brings confidence in natural conception; for others, it clarifies when IVF or additional care may matter, with a seamless path forward through Nucleus available.

Couples can now plan for longevity and generational health before conception.

Looking Ahead

The launch of Preview follows the rapid expansion of Nucleus’ IVF+ clinic network , including a recent partnership with Neway Fertility . It also builds on the company’s Have Your Best Baby campaign , which sought to broaden public understanding of the reproductive choices now available to families.

Together, these efforts reflect a larger shift in family planning. Nucleus now spans preconception testing with Preview , advanced embryo analysis through Embryo , and an end-to-end fertility care experience with IVF+ .

Preview is available today at mynucleus.com/preview .

Press contact

press@mynucleus.com

About Nucleus Genomics

Nucleus Genomics helps couples plan and have a baby. Its products span advanced carrier screening, embryo analysis, and an integrated IVF care experience, with a focus on building generational health. Nucleus has raised more than $32 million to date with investors including Founders Fund and Seven Seven Six. To learn more about Nucleus, visit https://mynucleus.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3267c51f-5481-4ddb-93ed-4c3577203fad