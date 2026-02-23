Next-Generation Active Materials Market Report 2026: Trends, Size, Growth Outlook and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Active Materials Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market for next-generation active materials, focusing on segmentation by material type, end-use industry, and geographical regions. The analysis covers both global and regional levels, offering a strategic overview that spans from the base year of 2024 and projects estimates and forecasts through to 2030.

Market segmentation by material highlights key categories such as smart polymers, oxygen scavengers, self-healing materials, piezoelectric materials, electrochromic materials, graphene, perovskite materials, solid-state electrolytes, and others, which include ferroelectric, thermoelectric, and anti-corrosion active materials.

The report further segment the market by end-use industries, focusing on sectors like healthcare, automotive, electronics and semiconductors, chemical and industrial, construction and infrastructure, energy and power, aerospace and defense, and additional areas including textiles, packaging, and personal care.

On a regional scale, the market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, providing a detailed examination of the revenue potential and growth prospects across these continents.

This comprehensive report includes detailed analyses of global market trends, supported by revenue figures from 2024, elaborate estimates for 2025, and future forecasts through 2029 with projections guided by compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) up to 2030. In-depth insights detail the current and anticipated market sizes, highlighting growth prospects driven by various market dynamics, which include key drivers, challenges, opportunities, and industry trends influencing the expansion of this market.

The analysis leverages Porter's Five Forces as well as an overview of the global supply chain structure, offering a robust perspective on the market's status and future trajectory. Additionally, emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning-enabled smart materials and multifunctional material systems are discussed, shedding light on their impact on market evolution.

Competitive landscape evaluation is a focal point of the report, featuring an analysis of companies' market shares, their strategic initiatives, and positioning of key market participants. Company profiles of leading global players are also included to provide a broader understanding of the competitive dynamics in the next-generation active materials market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $40.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $94.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Definition and Applications of Next-Generation Active Materials

Smart Polymers

Oxygen Scavengers

Self-Healing Materials

Piezoelectric Materials

Electrochromic Materials

Graphene

Perovskite Materials

Solid-State Electrolytes

Supply Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate

Competition in the Industry: High

Threat of Substitutes: Moderate

Threat of New Entrants: Moderate

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for High-Performance and Multifunctional Materials

Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Systems

Rapid Innovation in Electronics, IoT and Smart Devices

Market Opportunities

Market Opportunity for Solid-State Batteries and Next-Generation Energy Storage

Increasing Adoption of Perovskite Solar Cells and Tandem Photovoltaics

Future Need for Smart Buildings and Adaptive Windows

Market Challenges

High Production Cost and Scalability Challenges

Regulatory and Environmental Concerns

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Key Highlights

Market Analysis by Material

Smart Polymers

Oxygen Scavengers

Self-Healing Materials

Piezoelectric Materials

Electrochromic Materials

Graphene

Perovskite Materials

Solid-State Electrolytes

Other Materials

Market Analysis by End Use

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductors

Chemical and Industrial

Construction and Infrastructure

Energy and Power

Aerospace and Defense

Other End Use

Geographic Breakdown

Key Highlights

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 5 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Company Initiatives and Strategic Decisions

Chapter 6 Appendix

Methodology

Information Sources

References

Abbreviations

Company Profiles

Companies Featured

Arkema

Avient Corp.

BASF

Ceramtec GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Greatcell Solar Materials

Kyocera Corp.

Nanoxplore Inc.

Oxford Photovoltaics Ltd.

Universal Matter Inc.

