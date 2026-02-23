Next-Generation Active Materials Market Report 2026: Trends, Size, Growth Outlook and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Active Materials Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market for next-generation active materials, focusing on segmentation by material type, end-use industry, and geographical regions. The analysis covers both global and regional levels, offering a strategic overview that spans from the base year of 2024 and projects estimates and forecasts through to 2030.
Market segmentation by material highlights key categories such as smart polymers, oxygen scavengers, self-healing materials, piezoelectric materials, electrochromic materials, graphene, perovskite materials, solid-state electrolytes, and others, which include ferroelectric, thermoelectric, and anti-corrosion active materials.
The report further segment the market by end-use industries, focusing on sectors like healthcare, automotive, electronics and semiconductors, chemical and industrial, construction and infrastructure, energy and power, aerospace and defense, and additional areas including textiles, packaging, and personal care.
On a regional scale, the market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, providing a detailed examination of the revenue potential and growth prospects across these continents.
This comprehensive report includes detailed analyses of global market trends, supported by revenue figures from 2024, elaborate estimates for 2025, and future forecasts through 2029 with projections guided by compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) up to 2030. In-depth insights detail the current and anticipated market sizes, highlighting growth prospects driven by various market dynamics, which include key drivers, challenges, opportunities, and industry trends influencing the expansion of this market.
The analysis leverages Porter's Five Forces as well as an overview of the global supply chain structure, offering a robust perspective on the market's status and future trajectory. Additionally, emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning-enabled smart materials and multifunctional material systems are discussed, shedding light on their impact on market evolution.
Competitive landscape evaluation is a focal point of the report, featuring an analysis of companies' market shares, their strategic initiatives, and positioning of key market participants. Company profiles of leading global players are also included to provide a broader understanding of the competitive dynamics in the next-generation active materials market.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|92
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$40.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$94.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Definition and Applications of Next-Generation Active Materials
- Smart Polymers
- Oxygen Scavengers
- Self-Healing Materials
- Piezoelectric Materials
- Electrochromic Materials
- Graphene
- Perovskite Materials
- Solid-State Electrolytes
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High
- Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate
- Competition in the Industry: High
- Threat of Substitutes: Moderate
- Threat of New Entrants: Moderate
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Growing Demand for High-Performance and Multifunctional Materials
- Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Systems
- Rapid Innovation in Electronics, IoT and Smart Devices
- Market Opportunities
- Market Opportunity for Solid-State Batteries and Next-Generation Energy Storage
- Increasing Adoption of Perovskite Solar Cells and Tandem Photovoltaics
- Future Need for Smart Buildings and Adaptive Windows
- Market Challenges
- High Production Cost and Scalability Challenges
- Regulatory and Environmental Concerns
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Key Highlights
- Market Analysis by Material
- Smart Polymers
- Oxygen Scavengers
- Self-Healing Materials
- Piezoelectric Materials
- Electrochromic Materials
- Graphene
- Perovskite Materials
- Solid-State Electrolytes
- Other Materials
- Market Analysis by End Use
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Electronics and Semiconductors
- Chemical and Industrial
- Construction and Infrastructure
- Energy and Power
- Aerospace and Defense
- Other End Use
- Geographic Breakdown
- Key Highlights
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 5 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Company Initiatives and Strategic Decisions
Chapter 6 Appendix
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- References
- Abbreviations
- Company Profiles
Companies Featured
- Arkema
- Avient Corp.
- BASF
- Ceramtec GmbH
- Evonik Industries AG
- Greatcell Solar Materials
- Kyocera Corp.
- Nanoxplore Inc.
- Oxford Photovoltaics Ltd.
- Universal Matter Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpm61t
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment