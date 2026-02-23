SafeSpace Global Corporation Transitions from Pre-Revenue to Active Revenue Generation with Eight Contracted Senior Living Facility Installations

Company Begins Recurring Monthly Revenue Stream in February 2026 through Deployment of AI-powered, Privacy-Aware Technology that Replaces Wearables and Loud Alarms with Proactive and Dignified Resident Safety

KNOXVILLE, TN., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) (SafeSpace Global or the Company), a leader in AI-powered safety and security solutions, today announced that it has commenced revenue-generating operations with the installation of its technology across eight senior living facilities under executed service agreements. These contracts, which became active in February 2026, represent the Company's transition from a pre-revenue development stage company to an operating company with recurring monthly revenue streams.

This marks the first deployment of its AI-powered, multimodal platform in the skilled nursing and assisted living sectors, establishing a new standard for proactive resident safety while eliminating the need for intrusive wearables and audible alarm systems.

Revenue Commencement and Contract Portfolio

The Company has executed eight revenue contracts with senior living facility operators. While the Company focused fiscal year 2025 on product development, system refinement, and pilot deployments in preparation for commercial launch, the execution and activation of these service agreements in early 2026 marks a significant operational milestone.

"These are not letters of intent or memoranda of understanding; these are executed service contracts with paying customers," said Scott Boruff, Chief Executive Officer of SafeSpace Global. "Each facility is now utilizing our technology in their daily operations and compensating the Company on a recurring monthly basis. This represents real revenue from real deployments, and investors should understand that SafeSpace Global is no longer a pre-revenue company as of February 2026.”

The recurring revenue model is structured around monthly service fees for the Company's continuous monitoring, maintenance, and support of the installed AI safety systems. These contracts confirm the successful development and implementation of its product. as the Company establishes its market presence. The portfolio represents validated market demand and a foundation for scaled revenue growth, as additional facilities adopt the technology.

Privacy-First Technology Redefines Senior Care Safety

The SafeSpace Global platform leverages the Company's proprietary AI technology, protected under U.S. Patents 11,587,423 and 11,886,950, to provide continuous, privacy-aware monitoring, that detects and responds to potential safety incidents before they escalate. The system operates without requiring residents to wear devices or be subjected to disruptive alarm systems, preserving dignity while dramatically improving safety outcomes.

"Our technology acts as an invisible safety net," said Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SafeSpace Global. "Instead of reacting to incidents after they occur, we enable facilities to proactively identify and respond to potential elopements and other safety concerns in real-time, all while maintaining the highest standards of resident privacy and dignity."

Core System Capabilities

The deployment encompasses three critical safety functions:

Elopement Detection: The system provides instant alerts to staff when a cognitively impaired resident attempts to exit or enter an unsecured area, enabling intervention before an elopement or safety incident occurs. This proactive approach eliminates the need for restrictive wearable devices while allowing residents to move freely within their living environment.



Enhanced Visitor Management: SafeSpace Global's technology ensures that only authorized individuals access the facility, creating a secure environment for residents and staff through continuous monitoring of entry points without manual check-in procedures.



Accelerated Incident Investigation and Documentation: The system automatically captures time-stamped video footage and corroborates the data. This enables leadership to investigate incidents by accessing comprehensive documentation through intelligent search capabilities, giving the user the ability to quickly review and reconstruct incident timelines, reducing investigation time, supporting compliance reporting requirements and enhancing capabilities for quality improvement in the future.





Addressing Critical Industry Challenges

The senior living industry faces unprecedented challenges, including acute staffing shortages and increasing regulatory scrutiny around resident safety. SafeSpace Global's technology directly addresses these pressures by reducing manual monitoring demands, supporting consistent safety practices, and enabling facilities to confidently admit and manage residents with cognitive impairments or wander risk.

"The eight facility operators who have committed to paying for this technology month after month are making a clear statement about its value," noted CEO Boruff. "These are operational dollars being spent to solve real problems. This is production deployment, generating recurring revenue for SafeSpace Global. It is not pilot testing or evaluation."

Privacy and Regulatory Compliance

The SafeSpace Global platform is engineered to meet the stringent privacy and security requirements of healthcare environments. The system is HIPAA-compliant and incorporates administrative, physical, and technical safeguards including encryption of protected health information in transit and at rest, multi-factor authentication, access control with least-privilege hierarchy, and comprehensive audit logging capabilities.

Commercial Milestone and Growth Trajectory

The transition from pre-revenue development to active revenue generation represents a critical inflection point for SafeSpace Global. The Company's focus during fiscal year 2025 was directed toward finalizing product specifications, conducting pilot deployments, refining system performance, and establishing the operational infrastructure necessary to support commercial-scale installations, across multiple verticals. This development period culminated in the execution of eight service contracts that began generating monthly recurring revenue in February 2026.

"Investors and stakeholders should recognize that SafeSpace Global is now an operating company with contracted customers paying monthly fees for our deployed technology," emphasized Boruff. "While we are still in the early stages of revenue growth, the foundation is established. These eight contracts represent validated product-market fit and provide a platform for expanded market penetration as word spreads about the operational benefits and safety improvements our technology delivers."

Establishing a New Industry Standard

As one of the first comprehensive AI-powered safety platforms deployed in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, SafeSpace Global's technology positions early adopters at the forefront of resident care innovation. Facilities without comparable proactive safety systems may face increasing pressure to modernize their safety protocols as families and regulators recognize the enhanced protection and dignity these advanced systems provide.

"The senior living facilities implementing this technology today are establishing themselves as leaders in resident safety and care quality," commented Anand Ijju, the Chief Technology Officer at SafeSpace Global. "This is not just an incremental improvement; it's a transformation in how we protect and serve our most vulnerable population while honoring their dignity and independence."

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal artificial intelligence safety, security, and situational awareness software solutions. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

