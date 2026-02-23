Renewbrook Energy Acquires Portfolio of Residential Solar Systems from PosiGen Solar

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewbrook Energy (“Renewbrook”), a US residential solar operator, today announced it has acquired the majority of residential rooftop systems and related contracts from PosiGen Solar (“PosiGen”). With Renewbrook’s access to deep industry and financial expertise, this portfolio is positioned for success under Renewbrook’s ownership.

Omnidian, the nation’s leading provider of residential and commercial solar asset management services, has been selected by Renewbrook to provide comprehensive system performance monitoring, maintenance coordination, and technical customer support for the residential solar systems.

Customers transferring from PosiGen to Renewbrook will be contacted to explain the changes in detail.

Focus on Protecting the Customer and the System

Renewbrook and Omnidian will work with homeowners to manage the technical health and performance of the solar systems and provide expert customer support related to system operations. This will ensure systems continue to operate efficiently to produce clean energy.

Through this partnership, Renewbrook and Omnidian will transition the tens of thousands of customers into their care. Once the transition period is complete, Omnidian will act as the primary point of contact for technical system support, managing field service repairs and performance monitoring.

"Our priority is to provide continuity for previous PosiGen customers,” said Mark Liffmann, Co-Founder & CEO at Omnidian. “This includes ensuring these solar systems continue to operate safely, reliably, and as expected – by seamlessly delivering the professional monitoring, maintenance, and technical support the customers were promised. These solar systems remain valuable, operational assets that require professional care. Our focus is on helping our customers feel supported while protecting long-term system performance and delivering ROI for clients like Renewbrook Energy.”

“We are excited to welcome our new customers,” said Michael Botha, Chief Executive Officer at Renewbrook Energy. “Our focus is to provide a high-quality experience for customers across our fleet. We are pleased to partner with Omnidian to ensure a seamless transition and ongoing customer care, with Omnidian providing expert technical services and support.”

For more information about the service transition, visit our dedicated informational website.

About Renewbrook Energy

Renewbrook Energy and its affiliates are leading providers of solar and battery storage solutions across the US. We partner with homeowners and local communities by investing in accessible, reliable, and clean energy systems, facilitating a bright and sustainable future. Renewbrook serves a wide range of customers across more than 15 states and Washington, DC. Renewbrook is a portfolio company of Brookfield, which operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Further information is available at www.renewbrook.com

About Omnidian

Omnidian’s mission is to protect and accelerate capital investments in clean energy through innovative technology, passionate teams, and an amazing customer experience. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, and with international operations in Australia, Omnidian serves renewable energy investors and owners worldwide, providing comprehensive protection and performance plans that drive dependable long-term asset performance for over 3 GWs of solar and battery storage systems. Omnidian’s global team of 400+ solar enthusiasts supports clients with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer service.

