Century Aluminum to Participate in BMO 2026 Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today announced that Jesse Gary, Century’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and participate in a question-and-answer session at the BMO Global Metals, Mining, & Critical Minerals Conference, beginning at approximately 8:15 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

A real-time audio webcast of this session will be available on the “Investors” section of Century’s website www.centuryaluminum.com.

About Century Aluminum Company

With its corporate headquarters located in Chicago, IL, Century Aluminum owns and operates primary aluminum smelting facilities in the United States and Iceland and is the majority owner and managing partner of the Jamalco alumina refinery in Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

