Dream Exchange Research Director Dr. Ioannis Floros to Present at International Accounting Conference in Greece

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Exchange is pleased to announce that its Director of Research, Dr. Ioannis Floros, has been selected to present his latest financial research at the Mediterranean Accounting Conference (TMAC 2026). The event will take place from June 14 through June 17, 2026, in Chania, Crete, Greece.

Dr. Floros will present his paper, "Balancing Disclosure and Protection: Forecasting Strategies of Newly Public Firms that Redacted Proprietary Information." This research investigates the complex methods used by companies that have recently entered the public markets. Specifically, the study examines how these firms manage the delicate balance between transparent financial disclosure and the protection of sensitive, proprietary data.

"It is a privilege to participate in such a prestigious gathering of international scholars," stated Dr. Floros. "The opportunity to discuss these forecasting strategies with global experts is essential for refining our understanding of how newly public firms navigate disclosure requirements while maintaining a competitive advantage. This scholarly feedback is a vital step in our pursuit of excellence."

The acceptance of this research underscores the commitment of Dr. Floros to advancing global financial scholarship. His work continues to bridge the gap between theoretical research and practical market application, ensuring that the research department remains at the forefront of financial innovation.

"The continued recognition of the work of Dr. Floros by the international academic community reflects the high standard of excellence we maintain at Dream Exchange," said Joe Cecala, Chief Executive Officer. "His insights into market behavior and corporate strategy are vital to the success of our organization. We are proud to have him leading our research efforts on the global stage."

Dr. Floros remains active in the academic circuit, contributing to the study of complex market dynamics through his ongoing work and collaborative efforts. He also serves as the Hans G. Storr Associate Professor in Finance at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

