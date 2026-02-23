Singapore Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Expand by 4.5% in 2026 After 5.2% in 2025 - Forecasts 2027-2029

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Singapore is estimated to grow by 5.2% in real terms in 2025 and 4.5% in 2026, supported by rising investments in the transport infrastructure and commercial sectors. Growth will also be supported by an increase in construction contracts awarded and progress payments issued.

According to the Department of Statistics (DOS), the total value of progress payments issued rose by 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) in January-September 2025, whereas the total value of construction contracts issued grew by 8.3% YoY, during the same period. The industry's growth in the initial part of the forecast period will also be supported by investments announced as part of the financial year (FY) 2025-26 (April 2025 to March 2026) Budget, announced in February 2025.

The budget includes an expenditure of SGD123.8 billion ($93.1 billion), marking a 9.6% increase from FY2024-25 Budget. The latest budget prioritizes infrastructure, social development, and economic resilience. It allocates SGD26.8 billion ($20.3 billion) for development projects and SGD97 billion ($73.4 billion) for operations. In December 2025, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) had projected that Singapore's total construction demand will average SDG39 billion ($29.5 billion) to SDG46 billion ($34.8 billion) per year from 2026 to 2029.



The construction industry is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 4.1% between 2027 to 2029, supported by investments in transport and energy projects, coupled with government's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. in July 2025, Singapore's Long-Term Plan Review (LTPR), led by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, set out a 50-year framework for sustainable growth, focusing on land use, transport, and economic priorities.

A major part of the plan is rail expansion, with the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) network set to grow from 250km to 360km by the 2030s. Growth during the forecast period will also be driven by the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) Land Transport Master Plan 2040. Under the plan, the government plans to invest an estimated amount of SGD34.4 billion ($26 billion) to construct railway stations, transit priority corridors (TPCs), and 700km of cycling paths by 2030, with plans to expand to 1,000km by 2040.

