Jupiter Neurosciences Amends Yorkville Installment Provisions to Align Capital With Clinical and Commercial Execution

Repayment Commencement Deferred to April 1, 2026

Core Economic Terms of $6.0 Million Financing Remain Unchanged

JUPITER, FL, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on neuroinflammation and central nervous system disorders, today announced that it has entered into an Omnibus Amendment with YA II PN, Ltd. modifying the installment payment provisions of its previously disclosed Convertible Promissory Notes issued under the Company’s Standby Equity Purchase Agreement.

Under the amendment :

Monthly installment payments will now begin on April 1, 2026

Principal repayments will follow a defined schedule agreed between the Company and Yorkville





The amendment does not introduce any new pricing provisions, reset features or additional financing commitments. The amendment relates solely to installment timing and application mechanics and does not alter the underlying economic terms of the financing.

“This amendment reflects a deliberate and aligned decision between Jupiter and Yorkville,” said Christer Rosén, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jupiter Neurosciences. “Yorkville demonstrated its commitment to our long-term strategy by adjusting installment timing without changing pricing, maturity or other economic terms. That alignment enables us to remain focused on advancing our Phase II Parkinson’s program while continuing to scale Nugevia™ and build commercial cash flow.”

Jupiter’s strategy combines clinical development with active commercial revenue generation. In addition to advancing its neuroinflammation pipeline, the Company is generating revenue through Nugevia™, its patented JOTROL™-based resveratrol platform. Current ecommerce sales reflect repeat purchase activity of approximately 25 percent and product return rates of approximately 3 percent. Management believes this early commercial validation, alongside continued clinical progress, strengthens Jupiter’s capital profile and differentiates the Company from biotechnology peers that rely solely on capital markets funding.

The Company remains in compliance with its obligations under the Transaction Documents.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neuroinflammation and central nervous system disorders. The Company’s lead clinical program is advancing through a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s disease. Jupiter is also commercializing Nugevia™, a consumer product built on its patented JOTROL™ technology platform designed to enhance resveratrol bioavailability. Jupiter’s dual-path strategy combines clinical development with commercial revenue generation.

For more information, visit www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding clinical development, commercialization plans, revenue growth, capital planning, and future operating performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include clinical trial outcomes, regulatory developments, market acceptance of Nugevia, capital market conditions, Nasdaq listing requirements, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

