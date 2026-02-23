Biotech Breakthroughs, Big Buyouts, Immunotherapy Momentum, and a Media Megamerger

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street opens to a convergence of science, scale, and strategic consolidation. From spider silk making mainstream headlines to multibillion-dollar oncology deals and accelerating immunotherapy revenues, today’s tape reflects capital flowing toward platforms with validation.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Featured on National Geographic Cover

Shares of Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB:KBLB) could see elevated interest after the company’s recombinant spider silk technology landed on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic.





The feature, The Quest for Spider Silk, spotlighted Kraig’s genetically enhanced silkworm platform, engineered to spin recombinant spider silk as part of the animal’s natural biological process. The coverage included facility tours and demonstrations such as towing a car and suspending a person using a lightweight loop of spider silk thread.

The visibility comes at a pivotal moment. Kraig is preparing to deploy approximately one million proprietary silkworm eggs across three facilities in Vietnam, targeting up to 10 metric tons of cocoons per month beginning in March.

Scientific validation for the platform was previously published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, confirming fibers tougher than conventional silk and comparable to native spider dragline silk.

If commercial output scales as projected, KBLB could become only the second company in history to achieve sustained commercial production from a transgenic animal platform, a milestone historically associated with ATryn, later incorporated into Sanofi following its acquisition of Genzyme.

The broader narrative: while multiple startups pursued synthetic spider silk after Kraig’s early breakthroughs, and raised significant capital, most have pivoted. Even DuPont, which developed nylon in the 1930s and later explored synthetic spider silk production, was unable to commercialize native-quality fibers.

Investors are now watching for confirmation of initial deliveries to previously disclosed global brand partners in luxury fashion, performance sportswear, and athletic equipment the step that could shift KBLB from research story to specialty materials platform.

Gilead Sciences to Acquire Arcellx

In large-cap biotech, consolidation continues.

Gilead Sciences announced a definitive agreement to acquire Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) for $115 per share in cash plus a $5 contingent value right tied to sales milestones, representing an implied equity value of approximately $7.8 billion.

The acquisition gives Gilead full control of anitocabtagene autoleucel (anito-cel), a BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has accepted the BLA for anito-cel, with a PDUFA action date of December 23, 2026.

Daniel O’Day, Chairman and CEO of Gilead, stated, “Beyond the potential launch this year, anito-cel could become a foundational treatment for multiple myeloma over time, including earlier lines of therapy. In addition, the anito-cel D-domain BCMA binder could be important to our work in in vivo cell therapy, further strengthening our potential in oncology and inflammation.”

Arcellx CEO Rami Elghandour added, “We are fortunate to have found a world-class partner in Gilead, which has the expertise to carry forward Arcellx’s legacy.”

The deal builds on a 2022 collaboration between Arcellx and Kite, a Gilead company, and eliminates profit-sharing and milestone structures, consolidating economics under Gilead as it deepens its oncology footprint.

For biotech investors, the takeaway is clear: validated cell therapy platforms with regulatory traction remain premium assets.

ImmunityBio Reports 700% Revenue Growth

Momentum is also evident at ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX), which reported approximately $113 million in full-year 2025 net product revenue for ANKTIVA, representing roughly 700% year-over-year growth.

The company also reported a 750% increase in unit sales volume and expanded regulatory authorization across 33 countries spanning the U.S., U.K., European Union, and Saudi Arabia.

Founder Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong stated, “In under two years from initial FDA approval, ImmunityBio has built a global commercial footprint spanning 33 countries across four regulatory jurisdictions.”

Notably, Saudi regulators granted conditional accelerated approval for ANKTIVA in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, marking the therapy’s first approval beyond bladder cancer.

With multiple randomized trials underway and long-term patent protection extending beyond 2035, IBRX is positioning ANKTIVA as a backbone immunotherapy platform rather than a single-indication asset.

Getty Images and Shutterstock Clear DOJ Review

In media and digital content, Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) and Shutterstock received unconditional antitrust clearance from the U.S. Department of Justice for their proposed merger of equals.

Getty Images CEO Craig Peters stated, “With today’s DOJ clearance, we take a significant step forward in bringing together these two companies and unlocking opportunities to strengthen our financial foundation and invest in our future.”

The companies are still engaged with the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority, with a final decision expected by April 19. If completed, the merger is expected to deliver SG&A and CAPEX synergies while strengthening their competitive positioning in a rapidly evolving visual content and generative AI landscape.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 24/7 is a third-party media provider that owns KBLB shares, which are on deposit and may be sold at the editor's discretion, and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.

