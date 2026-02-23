Gordon Brothers Serves as International Agent for $126M Financing Package to Support Valore Holdings’ Acquisition of Mirai Casting Group

Boston, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers , the global asset experts, served as international agent for a $126 million facility to support Valore Holdings’ (Valore) acquisition of Mirai Casting Group (Mirai), a leading international Tier 1 supplier of automotive casting products major U.S., Japanese and European original equipment manufacturers.

The financing included a $55 million international revolving credit facility supporting Mirai’s European and Japan-based operations including assets across the U.K., Germany and Japan as part of its carve-out from Proterial Ltd. Gordon Brothers also advised Valore on the overall carve-out structure and will continue to provide advisory services following the transaction. A partner lender served as agent for the U.S.-based credit facilities included in the total financing package.

“We’re proud to support Valore as it looks to further its global manufacturing footprint,” said Kyle Shonak, Chief Transaction Officer, North America at Gordon Brothers. “Our ability to structure and execute complex financing combined with ongoing advisory services enables us to deliver tailored solutions for transactions of this scale.”

Gordon Brothers’ global platform enabled seamless execution across the U.S., U.K., Germany and Japan, bringing together three distinct asset-based facilities under a single aggregated structure.

“Our experience lending across jurisdictions in Asia, Europe and the U.S., combined with our automotive sector expertise, allowed us to deliver a bespoke financing solution for Valore and Mirai,” said Tim Stewart, Head of Asia Pacific at Gordon Brothers.

“We were immediately drawn to Gordon Brothers for their ability to provide creative solutions in a highly complex and multi-jurisdictional transaction such as this,” said Tom Griffiths, Managing Partner at Valore.

“Gordon Brothers’ expertise within both the automotive and asset financing space, coupled with their resourceful approach and global capabilities made this transaction possible,” said Graydon Sheinberg, Managing Partner at Valore.

Gordon Brothers partners with private equity sponsors, strategic buyers, management teams and asset-based lenders globally to provide its asset expertise and capital solutions. The firm combines asset expertise and advisory services with creative capital structures to provide tailor-made, integrated solutions that meet client needs. These bespoke structures coexist alongside traditional debt and equity, and complement senior asset-based lending facilities by providing credit and yield enhancements.

To learn more about Gordon Brothers and the firm’s asset lending and financing services, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/solutions/asset-lending-financing/ .

About Gordon Brothers Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Valore Holdings Valore is a private investment firm specializing in complex, value-oriented opportunities and corporate divestitures. Valore partners with exceptional management teams to drive operational improvement and long-term value creation. Valore invests in businesses operating across the automotive, manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure, aerospace and defense, business services, and consumer goods sectors.