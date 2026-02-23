Romania Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow by 5.5% in 2026 After 9.2% in 2025, Supported by Rising Building Permits and Expanding Manufacturing and Hotel Investments - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Romania Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Romanian construction industry to grow in real terms by 9.2% in 2025 and 5.5% in 2026, supported by an increase in construction activities, evidenced by the rising number of building permits issued, along with increase in investments in manufacturing and hotel construction projects.

According to the National Statistics Institute (NIS), the total number of permits issued for wholesale and retail buildings grew by 21.4% year on year (YoY) in the first ten months of 2025, while the total number of residential building permits issued in the country rose by 4.1% YoY during the same period.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an average annual rate of 2.6% from 2027 to 2029, supported by investments in transport infrastructure and renewable energy projects. Earlier in March 2025, the government allocated RON2.9 billion ($629.7 million) to the State Aid Scheme to support industrial development and green transition in the country.

Among the recent transport infrastructure developments, in October 2025, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced its plan to invest RON2.5 billion ($544.8 million) for the development of a 122km section of Romania's A1 motorway between Pite?ti and Sibiu, crossing the Carpathian Mountains.

The new section, part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), aims to improve travel times, road safety, and economic connectivity, reducing congestion on the DN7 road route. The full A1 motorway is expected to cost around RON27.5 billion ($6 billion), with the EIB potentially providing up to RON5 billion ($1.1 billion) alongside European Union (EU) and Romanian funds. Also, through the Energy Strategy 2025-2035, the country aims to increase the share of renewables in gross final energy consumption to 61% by 2035, up from 41% in 2020, by expanding wind, solar, biomass, and nuclear energy.

The plan includes phasing out coal by 2032, reducing natural gas reliance by 2027, and halting solid fossil fuel imports by 2035, with a goal to install 19.5GW of wind and solar as part of a 40GW total capacity, 80% of which will be renewable. In line with plan, in October 2025, PPC Renewables, Greece based energy company, announced its plan to expand its Deleni wind farm in Vaslui County by 85MW, bringing total capacity to over 225MW. The expansion is expected to add 14 turbines of 6.1MW each, enhancing energy supply in Romania's north. The construction works are expected to be completed before 2027.

