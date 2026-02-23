Mozambique Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 4.7% Between 2026-2029 After a Decline of 1.3%, Driven by Supported by Investments in Transport, Energy, and Telecoms

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mozambique Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Mozambique was estimated to shrink by 1.3% in real terms in 2025, owing to high construction costs, a decline in construction activities, and credit for loans approved for the construction industry.

According to the Instituto Nacional de Estatistica (INE), the construction industry value-add declined by 2.2% year on year (YoY) in Q2 2025, preceded by YoY declines of 10.8% in Q1 2025 and 10% in Q4 2024. The credit provided to the construction industry fell by 2.2% YoY in the first eight months of 2025, according to the Bank of Mozambique.

In 2024, the average credit to the construction industry declined by 1.1% YoY. In September 2025, Mozambique's private sector business activity experienced a slight slowdown, marking the first decline in sales in three months, as indicated by the Standard Bank Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which fell to 49.4 in September 2025 from 49.9 in August 2025.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, Mozambique's construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 4.7% in real terms from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments for the development of transport infrastructure, energy, and telecommunication projects. In line with this, the government launched the National Public Works Administration (ANOP, IP) to enhance the planning, coordination, and supervision of public infrastructure projects nationwide in July 2025.

This was created by Presidential Decree No. 12/2025, which mandates to preparation and validation of engineering designs, enforces technical standards, oversees construction quality, and promotes climate-resilient building practices. By setting clear technical standards and overseeing project design and execution, it will reduce poor workmanship and corruption-related inefficiencies that have often delayed or weakened public works.

Additionally, to support this, in the same month, the government announced that it aims to train 5,000 construction workers by 2028 to support the construction industry. Furthermore, in August 2025, the government signed a strategic cooperation agreement worth MZN1.3 trillion ($20 billion) with Qatar-based Al Mansour Holding in Maputo to advance development across major economic and social sectors.

