More Than Opening Doors: How NAR and Uncommon Are Elevating the REALTOR® Brand Through Expertise and Professionalism

Chicago, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) today announced the launch of a new consumer campaign, More Than Opening Doors, under its strategic platform Right by You. Directed by Sophia Ray of Academy Films, the new campaign from NAR elevates and differentiates its members, REALTORS®. Through membership, they agree to follow a Code of Ethics that puts their clients first, and gain expertise and professionalism, which ultimately protects their clients. The campaign was developed in partnership with agency-of-record Uncommon Creative Studio.

Prospective home buyers continue to face soaring home prices, uncertain interest rates, and an industry often perceived as opaque and confusing. In such an environment, the value of professional guidance and expertise matters more than ever, especially on a purchase which may be the largest financial transaction you ever make.

More Than Opening Doors strategically amplifies NAR’s promise that its members will do Right by You. NAR’s campaign goes beyond the pledge that REALTORS® protect their clients to show how they do it: with unmatched expertise and professionalism, well beyond the property search.

Developed in partnership with Uncommon Creative Studio, the return of Right by You is a cornerstone of NAR’s broader strategic plan to enhance value for members, consumers, and the industry. The platform re-centers NAR’s focus on serving its members, strengthening trust, and driving sustainable growth. Conceived as a long-term foundation for its consumer advertising campaign, Right by You has proven adaptable enough to support NAR through a period of transformation, clearly articulating the organization’s mission and what it stands for today.

Strategically, the platform operates on multiple levels: NAR serves its members effectively, just as agents who are REALTORS® serve their clients. This clear alignment has been key in strengthening brand perception and reinforcing their reputation for ethical, trusted partnerships.

Nykia Wright, Chief Executive Officer, NAR: “One key pillar of NAR’s strategic plan is to reaffirm the REALTOR® brand as a trusted symbol of expertise, integrity and reliable service for consumers. This year’s campaign educates consumers and differentiates NAR’s members as the gold standard in the industry, while at the same time helping members feel the full support of their NAR membership.”

Bennett Richardson, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, NAR: “The real estate industry is experiencing an unprecedented moment of change and disruption, and yet the REALTOR® brand remains the most trusted real estate brand among consumers. To meet this moment, NAR must educate home buyers and sellers about the value of working with a REALTOR® through stories that are authentic to both the anxiety of buying a property and the peace of mind that comes from working with a trusted professional. We’re excited for the More Than Opening Doors campaign to show consumers just how much happens on their behalf behind the scenes. NAR’s members—REALTORS®—demonstrate their hustle, commitment and professionalism every day, and we’re excited to capture that dedication in this new campaign.”

The NAR campaign highlights the many ways REALTORS® add expertise and extraordinary value during the property-buying process, well beyond finding properties: managing negotiations, leveraging their trusted network to keep to important timelines, coordinating between multiple stakeholders and navigating complex regulations, to name a few.

Key campaign spots include:

1. The One – demonstrates just some of the work and know-how needed to safeguard the client’s wish to add an addition.

2. The Closing – keeping the transaction on track to close on time.

3. The Negotiation – highlighting a REALTOR® agent using smart negotiation tactics and collaboration to secure clients the best deal.

4. Arcade – focusing on commercial real estate, illustrating how an agent who is a REALTOR® evaluates hurdles from signage regulations to utility requirements, to help their client find a new home for their business.

The campaign is also powered by a sophisticated media strategy led by Havas Media Network that identifies first-time homebuyers and prioritizes high-value segments based on real-time behaviors and intent signals. The fully integrated campaign spans video, audio, social, digital, search, and out-of-home, ensuring consistent storytelling and optimized

frequency across all consumer touchpoints.

Premium streaming video will deliver mass reach with precise targeting, running on platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and YouTube, where audience attention is highest.

Contextually relevant audio will engage audiences during high-attention moments on Spotify, iHeart, SiriusXM, and top podcasts such as SmartLess and Stuff You Should Know.

To meet consumers where they spend the most time, the campaign will also expand across Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok, leveraging precision targeting and dynamic creative optimization to drive national reach and engagement.

In signature Uncommon fashion, the studio’s partnership with NAR extends far beyond a traditional agency remit. Together with Uncommon, later this spring NAR will launch the REALTOR® Studio, a game-changing universal design ecosystem.

Currently in development, the REALTOR® Studio promises to help deliver real, tangible value to NAR members at scale—elevating how REALTORS® show up in the market with high quality, professionally crafted marketing, using tools that are easier, faster, and more cost effective.

By combining thoughtful design, technology, and brand craft, REALTOR® Studio is positioned to help NAR members grow their own businesses and personal brands, while also strengthening consumer trust through their consistent extension of REALTOR® branding.

This project supports NAR’s strategic plan to differentiate its members, who are the REALTOR® brand, and broader ambition for long-term brand recognition and business transformation.

Now in its second year in New York, Uncommon’s remit and scope of responsibility continues to morph as clients increasingly turn to the studio for help navigating unprecedented moments of change in complex, rapidly evolving landscapes. For these clients, including NAR, Uncommon has become a trusted partner in driving meaningful business

transformation.

Sam Shepherd, Chief Creative Officer, Uncommon Creative Studio: “It’s an honor to work with NAR again, to continue telling their story. Strategically and creatively, this year’s campaign represents the next chapter in NAR’s ongoing transformation–a body of work that brings to life the extraordinary value REALTOR® agents provide, giving them credit for so much unseen knowledge and effort behind the scenes, and how they help consumers navigate some of the most important financial decisions of their lives.”

Sophia Ray, Director, Film Director, Academy Films: “Having been through my own nerve-wracking home-buying journey, I know firsthand how much having an agent who is a REALTOR® matters. I was proud to take on this work because I know that REALTOR® agents are the unsung heroes. Your running partner and emotional stunt double. They climb the mountain with you and stress so you don’t have to. And still, they let you plant the flag at the summit. More Than Opening Doors reminds consumers why expert guidance makes all the difference.”

