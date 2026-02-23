RestorationMaster Expands Digital Marketing Campaign for ProTech Restoration with Micro-Sites for New Territories

Schaumburg, IL, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RestorationMaster has long been trusted by disaster restoration contractors to boost their online visibility through effective digital marketing strategies. Recently, RestorationMaster expanded the digital marketing campaign for ProTech Restoration, a disaster restoration contractor that provides services in Elk Grove Village, IL and throughout the Chicago suburbs, to cover a range of new territories including Evanston, Elgin, Joliet, Northbrook, Elmhurst, and Palatine, IL.

RestorationMaster connects homeowners and businesses with reliable local restoration professionals through their website RestorationMasterFinder.com which consists of highly-optimized, geo-based micro-sites designed to attract local search traffic. The new micro-sites for Evanston, Elgin, Joliet, Northbrook, Elmhurst, and Palatine include well optimized pages for professional local services such as water damage restoration, mold removal, and fire damage restoration.

These new micro-sites are expanding an already successful digital marketing campaign to help ProTech Restoration strengthen their online visibility in these territories and further establish trust among local homeowners and businesses.

About RestorationMaster

Launched in 2010, RestorationMaster was created to simplify the way homeowners and businesses find reliable help after property damage. When water, fire, or mold emergencies strike, time is critical and many people struggle to quickly identify qualified professionals they can trust. RestorationMaster connects users with vetted, local disaster restoration and cleaning companies in all 50 states, many of which offer 24/7 emergency response.

For more than a decade, RestorationMaster has focused on making restoration services easier to access and easier to understand. By streamlining the search process and providing clear, helpful information, the platform ensures customers know what to expect from their first call through every stage of recovery.

About ProTech Restoration

ProTech Restoration has been providing professional disaster restoration and cleaning services for homes and businesses in Elk Grove Village, IL and throughout the Chicago suburbs since 2003. Their certified technicians have the expertise and equipment to limit and restore property damage following any type of disaster and they respond quickly to minimize losses and return homes and businesses to their pre-disaster condition.

You can learn more by calling ProTech Restoration at (847) 558-6604.

Elk Grove Village, IL Water Damage Restoration Services

