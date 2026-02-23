EasySell Cash Homebuyers Announces Ohio-Wide Expansion of Its We Buy Houses Program

Columbus, OHIO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasySell Cash Homebuyers, a Columbus-based real estate solutions company, today announced the expansion of its we buy houses Columbus Ohio model to serve homeowners throughout Ohio. The expansion gives more Ohio homeowners access to a straightforward, no-obligation cash buying process that eliminates the delays, fees, and uncertainty of a traditional home sale.

Founded and operated by licensed Realtor and Ohio real estate professional Marc Van Steyn, EasySell Cash Homebuyers has built its reputation on transparency, speed, and putting homeowners first. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and maintains a perfect 5-star rating on Google credentials that reflect a longstanding commitment to honest, pressure-free transactions.

"We've been helping Columbus homeowners for years, and we kept hearing the same thing from people across Central Ohio they needed a better option," said Marc Van Steyn, Owner of EasySell Cash Homebuyers. "Whether someone is dealing with an inherited property, going through a life change, or simply needs to move quickly, our process gives them certainty and control. Expanding our reach across Ohio is a natural next step."

EasySell Cash Homebuyers serves homeowners in a wide range of situations, including inherited homes, properties in need of repair, divorce, downsizing, and financial hardship. The company purchases homes as-is with no repairs required, no agent commissions, and no closing costs paid by the seller. Most transactions close in as little as seven to fourteen days.

For Ohio homeowners who need to sell my house fast Columbus Ohio, EasySell offers a simple three-step process: submit a property, receive a no-obligation cash offer within 24 hours, and choose a closing date that works for the seller. There are no showings, no open houses, and no waiting on bank financing or buyer contingencies.

With over two decades of licensed real estate experience, Van Steyn brings a level of market knowledge and professional credibility that sets EasySell apart from many cash buying operations. Every offer is built on honest, data-driven analysis of current market conditions not a formula designed to lowball sellers.

"I'm licensed real estate professional who understand the complexities of a real estate transaction. My goal is always a fair win-win outcome with the homeowner." Van Steyn added.

