Liposoma Technology Strengthens Its Position as a Reference Partner for Advanced Lipid-Based Delivery Systems in Europe

Amsterdam, NORTH HOLLAND, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A science-driven platform supports premium nutraceuticals, medical nutrition, and pharma with scalable, data-backed lipid delivery, from feasibility through commercial production.

Liposoma Technology, a science-driven lipid technology company based in the Netherlands, today announced the continued expansion of its advanced lipid-based delivery platform for applications across premium nutraceuticals, medical nutrition, and pharma.

With more than 40 years of experience in making lipid formulations, Liposoma Technology creates advanced delivery systems such as liposomes, lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), nanostructured lipid carriers (NLCs), mixed micelles, These technologies are built to improve stability, bioavailability, and formulation reliability for challenging active ingredients.

Operating at the intersection of R&D and scalable manufacturing, Liposoma Technology supports partners from early formulation feasibility through pilot-scale and commercial production. The company’s technology platform enables both bulk ingredient solutions and customized formulations for science-driven brands and developers seeking dependable, data-backed lipid delivery.

“Our focus has always been to turn lipid science into dependable, manufacturable delivery systems,” said Asha van Rooijen, Founder and CEO of Liposoma Technology.

“We work with partners who value analytical depth, transparency, and long-term formulation performance rather than short-term marketing claims.”



Built for Real-World Formulation and Manufacturing



Liposoma Technology can create high-quality products for health supplements, medical nutrition, and drug development, including freeze-dried liposomal powders and waterless lipid mixtures that allow for more ingredients, better stability, and easy use in capsules, packets, jars, and dispensing systems.

For partners evaluating delivery options in functional nutrition, Liposoma Technology shares technical context and platform details at Liposoma Nutraceuticals.

For teams seeking a more formulation-led view of our lipid delivery approach, including how the platform is applied across use cases, see Liposoma Nutrateq.

Researchers and developers working with clodronate liposomes can access product and application information on the Clodronate Liposomes website.

As demand grows for validated delivery technologies that bridge science and market readiness, Liposoma Technology continues to invest in analytical methods, quality systems, and scalable production infrastructure to support partners across Europe and beyond.

LIPOSOMA is a science-driven leader in the development and manufacturing of advanced lipid-based delivery systems. With over 40 years of specialized expertise, the company is dedicated to improving human health by enhancing the stability and bioavailability of complex active ingredients. LIPOSOMA provides tailored solutions across the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and research sectors, utilizing proprietary platform technologies such as LiproTeq™ and Nutrateq™

