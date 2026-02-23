Kenya Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 5.5% Between 2026-2029 After Growth of 2.9% in 2025

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in Kenya to expand by 2.9% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in transport, renewable energy and housing.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), construction industry value-add grew by 5.7% year on year (YoY) in Q2 2025, preceded by YoY growth of 3% in Q1 2025 and 2.9% in Q4 2024. According to the Central Bank of Kenya, total domestic credit to the construction industry grew by 17.6% YoY in the first eight months of 2025.

In October 2025, Kenyan President William Ruto started the construction of the China-Kenya International Commerce Center in Nairobi. With an expected investment of KES5 billion ($38.7 million), the project aims to enhance trade and investment between China and Kenya. The project involves the development of the mixed-use center on an area of 68,000m2, comprising an exhibition and trade center, a five-star hotel, and modern facilities.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 5.5% between 2026 and 2029, supported by government investments in road and transport infrastructure, coupled with investment in energy in line with the country's target of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2030 and expand the country's energy grid capacity to 100GW by 2040.

In October 2025, Kenya's President announced plans to construct 50 mega dams across the country to address food insecurity, reduce reliance on food imports and increase electricity generation, coupled with aims to create employment opportunities in the country. The total estimated costs for these dams are KES1.7 trillion ($11.6 billion). The government plans to fund this program through a new National Infrastructure Fund, involving the national budget, private sector contributions, and proceeds from privatization.

In October 2025, Kenya's President Ruto announced plans to invest KES4.6 trillion ($31 billion) to develop the country's infrastructure over the next decade. Accordingly, the funds will be pooled from the the government budget, state asset sales, and private sector to construct new railways, roads and power projects across the country.

