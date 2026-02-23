Norway Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Recover and Grow at an AAGR of 3.6% Between 2026-2029, After a Decline of 1.7% in 2025 Owing to Supply Chain Issues Amid Elevated Material Costs

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Norway was expected to decline in real terms by 1.7% in 2025, following a contraction of 3.5% in 2024, owing to supply chain disruptions amid elevated material costs and weakness primarily in the residential construction sector.

According to Statistics Norway (SSB), the construction cost index for residential buildings grew by 4.3% year on year (YoY) in the first eleven months of 2025, preceded by an increase of 3.7% in 2024.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to recover and grow at an annual average growth rate of 3.6% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in energy, transport infrastructure and oil and gas projects, coupled with the government's target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2030, compared to 1991 levels.

In November 2025, Statnett, Norway's state-owned power transmission operator, announced its plan to invest NOK150-200 billion ($13.8-18.4 billion) in the national grid by 2035 under its 2025 System Development Plan. Furthermore, in July 2025, the consortium of energy companies, Equinor, Aker BP, Petoro, and TotalEnergies, announced an investment of NOK13 billion ($1.2 billion) for the third phase expansion of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield.

The expansion works involve the addition of two subsea templates at Kvitsoy and Avaldsnes with eight wells - seven for oil and one for water injection - linked to existing infrastructure.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Norway, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

