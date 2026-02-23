Nigeria Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow by 3.1% in 2026 After 5.3% in 2025, Driven by Government Investments in Housing and Transport, Coupled Construction Loans - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst expects construction industry in Nigeria to grow by 5.3% in real terms in 2025 and 3.1% in 2026, supported by government investments in housing and transport infrastructure projects, coupled with increase in construction loans.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the total credit to the transport and storage sector grew by 16.5% year-on-year (YoY) at the end of October 2025, growth of 31.8% at the end of 2024. Moreover, the construction industry's value-add grew by 5.6% YoY in Q3 2025, preceded by YoY growths of 5.3% in Q2 and 6.2% in Q1 2025, according to NBS.



The Nigerian construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 3.1% from 2027 to 2029, supported by investments in the transport infrastructure, and housing projects, coupled with the government target of increasing the share of renewable energy in the total electricity mix from 13.5GW in 2021 to 30GW by 2030.

In early December 2025, Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Iormem Alia announced a major rural infrastructure and development initiative under the Benue Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP). The state plans to construct 500km of rural roads, 78 culverts and bridges, warehouses, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) centers, and solar-powered water facilities, with NGN15.1 billion ($27.2 million) allocated from EIB during early December 2025 for Benue as part of a NGN90.6 billion ($163.4 million) fund shared among six states.

In October 2025, the government announced its plan to attract over NGN739.3 trillion ($410 billion) in renewable energy investments by 2060, aiming to establish itself as Africa's leader in clean energy. The initiative targets 277GW of installed renewable capacity and seeks to address energy poverty affecting over 100 million Nigerians.

