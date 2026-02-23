Iraq Construction Industry Report 2025:

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iraq Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Iraq's construction industry was projected to grow by 5.5% in real terms in 2025 and by 4.8% in 2026, driven by government policies and initiatives aimed at enhancing the construction industry in the country, alongside investments in oil, gas, and transport infrastructure projects.

The Ministry of Oil in October 2025, stated its goal to raise daily oil production from 4.4 million barrels per day (mbpd) as of early October 2025 to 5.5 mbpd by the end of that year. This increase will be achieved through the development of additional wells, drilling and rehabilitation efforts, the enhancement of facilities and pipelines, and boosting water injection to sustain reservoir pressure.

Furthermore, during the Iraq Investment Forum (IIF) in September 2025, the government disclosed investment opportunities totaling IQD585 trillion ($450 billion) across over 160 projects in diverse sectors. This potential will be realized by aligning foreign policies with international standards, enhancing private sector service delivery, and establishing the Iraq Development Fund to draw in local, regional, and international investors.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the Iraqi construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 4.8% during 2027 and 2029. This growth will be bolstered by investments in energy, water infrastructure, housing, coupled with the government's goal to increase the share of renewable sources to constitute 20% of the nation's energy mix by 2030, a significant increase from 2% in 2022.

To facilitate this, Iraq unveiled a 20-year strategy in November 2025 aimed at adding 57GW of new power capacity, which includes 1.4GW from thermal power plants. Additionally, in November 2025, the construction was commenced on the 1.4GW Yusifiya Thermal Power Plant located in Baghdad. To further enhance the energy sector, the National Investment Commission (NIC), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), announced in September 2025 the initial phase of the National Climate Investment Plan (CIP) for 2025-30.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Iraq, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Latest news and developments



4 Project analytics



5 Construction Market Data



6 Risk Profile



7 Appendix

List of Tables

Table 1: Construction Industry Key Data

Table 2: Iraq, Top Construction Projects by Value

Table 3: Iraq, Construction Output Value (Real, $ Million)

Table 4: Iraq, Construction Output Value (Nominal, IQD Billion)

Table 5: the analyst Construction Market Definitions

Table 6: Risk Dimensions

Table 7: Ratings, Scores and Definitions



List of Figures

Figure 1: Iraq, Construction Output Value (Real, $ Million, 2022 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2020-29

Figure 2: Iraq, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real, $ Million), 2020-29

Figure 3: Middle East and North Africa, Construction Output (Real % Change), 2023-29

Figure 4: Iraq, Construction Output by Sector (Real % Change), 2023-25 and 2026-29

Figure 5: Iraq, Construction Projects Pipeline, Value by Stage ($ Million)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d54qxe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.