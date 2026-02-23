Kyndryl Holdings Sued For Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton to Recover Losses

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Kyndryl Holdings investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/kd.

What is this all about?

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings fell more than 50% in intraday trading on February 9, 2026, after the company disclosed an internal accounting review, a delay in filing its quarterly report, and the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, David Wyshner. Kyndryl said the review involves cash management practices, related disclosures, and internal control over financial reporting, and follows document requests from the SEC. The company said it does not expect a restatement but expects to report material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting for FY25 and the first three quarters of FY26.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, Kyndryl made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kyndryl’s financial statements issued during the Class Period were materially misstated; (2) Kyndryl lacked adequate internal controls and at times materially understated issues with its internal controls; (3) as a result, Kyndryl would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Kyndryl’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

‍ Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Kyndryl Holdings common stock between August 7, 2024, and February 9, 2026, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is April 13, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Kyndryl Holdings, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

