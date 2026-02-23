Blueprint Enterprises Establishes Homefield Sports Group and Announces Inaugural Acquisition

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueprint Enterprises (“Blueprint”) today announced the formation of Homefield Sports Group (“Homefield”), a national platform company dedicated to partnering with and scaling leading recreational sports organizations. In conjunction with its launch, Homefield has completed its inaugural acquisition of a premier Ontario-based sports league operator.

Homefield represents Blueprint’s entry into the highly fragmented and rapidly evolving recreational sports industry. The platform will acquire and partner with organizations that have built trusted brands and strong community ties. Homefield combines sport-specific operating expertise with Blueprint’s long-term capital and disciplined growth playbook to help partner organizations expand thoughtfully while preserving the DNA that makes them special. Designed as a permanent home for outstanding organizations, Homefield will focus on delivering best-in-class programming, empowering talented team members, and strengthening operations through shared resources.

David Mowat, Blueprint’s President, will assume the role of Homefield CEO. “We founded Homefield with a simple belief: sport changes lives — and the strongest impact starts with trusted local organizations,” said Mowat. “We see tremendous opportunity to partner with talented operators and expand programming across the full spectrum of recreational sports. Our first partnership exemplifies the quality and community impact we intend to scale.”

Damian Creber, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Enterprises, added: “Homefield reflects Blueprint’s long-term ownership philosophy. By combining patient capital, disciplined operating systems, and leadership deeply committed to participant experience, we believe Homefield can become a best-in-class operating platform in recreational sports.”

About Blueprint Enterprises

Blueprint Enterprises is a family-backed holding company dedicated to acquiring and growing exceptional Canadian businesses. We are hands-on partners: investing our capital, time, expertise, and resources to accelerate growth in our companies while preserving each of their unique legacies. Our focus is on multi-decade growth, our preferred ownership period is forever, and we can make investments up to $100 million.

For more information, please visit www.blueprintenterprises.com

About Homefield Sports Group

Homefield Sports Group is a national platform of leading recreational sports organizations. We acquire and partner with sports organizations that share our belief in enabling long-term participation, skill development, and community impact. We help our partner organizations expand thoughtfully — preserving the DNA that makes them special while unlocking the benefits of scale through shared resources and patient capital.

Homefield’s mission is simple: empower talented operators, deliver best-in-class programs, and unlock the full potential of exceptional organizations.

For more information, please visit www.homefieldsg.com