United States $15.91 Bn Lawn Mowers Markets, 2025-2033 - Growth Driven by Smart Automation, Landscaping Trends and Eco-Friendly Innovations

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Lawn Mowers Market Report by Offering, Propulsion Type, Type, Lawn Size, Level of Autonomy, Distribution Channel, End Use, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The United States Lawn Mowers Market is expected to reach US$ 15.91 billion by 2033 from US$ 10.19 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.73% from 2025 to 2033. The growing emphasis on outdoor living areas, landscape aesthetics, and lawn maintenance, as well as technical developments like automation, battery-powered systems, and smart connectivity that improve sustainability and efficiency, are driving growth in the U.S. lawn mower industry.

Lawn mowers are devices used in public, commercial, and household settings that are made to cut grass surfaces to a consistent height. They include sophisticated ride-on, robotic, and electric types as well as manual push mowers. These devices are crucial for keeping up sports fields, gardens, and lawns, which enhances outdoor beauty and landscape management. In order to increase efficiency and lessen their impact on the environment, modern lawn mowers come equipped with technologies like self-propulsion, eco-friendly power systems, and customizable cutting heights. Lawn mowers are essential for improving the aesthetic appeal, hygienic conditions, and usage of open green spaces as outdoor lifestyles and landscaping tastes change.

The market for lawn mowers in the United States is growing as a result of growing interest in sustainable landscaping techniques, house renovation, and garden care. Manufacturers are concentrating on electric and robotic lawn mowers due to the growing need for equipment that is user-friendly, low-emission, and efficient.

Lawn maintenance activities have increased as a result of expanding urban and suburban housing developments, the growing appeal of outdoor recreation, and home gardening. Additionally, in order to increase efficiency and lower operating expenses, professional landscaping firms are implementing cutting-edge equipment. All of these elements work together to drive market innovation and the broad use of contemporary lawn mowers in both residential and commercial settings in the US.

Growth Drivers for the United States Lawn Mowers Market

Technological Advancement and Automation

The market for lawn mowers in the United States is mostly driven by technological advancement. Traditional lawn care has changed with the advent of smart, automated, and battery-powered mowers that provide sustainability, accuracy, and convenience. With sensors, GPS navigation, and app-based controls, robotic lawn mowers enable homeowners to effectively maintain their lawns without requiring personal labor. Models that run on batteries fulfill rising environmental standards by lowering noise and pollutants.

Predictive maintenance and energy optimization are made possible by the combination of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things connectivity. Faster charging systems, robust materials, and ergonomic designs are also being prioritized by manufacturers. The next stage of the U.S. lawn mower market's evolution is being shaped by these innovations, which are drawing in both residential and commercial customers looking for eco-friendly, safe, and efficient solutions.

Growing Landscaping and Home Improvement Trends

One of the main factors propelling the U.S. lawn mower industry is the growing emphasis on outdoor living, beautiful landscaping, and house renovation. More money is being spent by homeowners, especially in affluent and suburban regions, on keeping aesthetically pleasing lawns, gardens, and recreational areas. The demand for equipment is rising as a result of social trends encouraging sustainable and healthful outdoor lifestyles as well as the cultural significance of well-kept lawns.

Reliable and high-performing mowers are necessary as public institutions, resorts, sports complexes, and professional landscaping firms grow their maintenance operations. The use of energy-efficient and quiet electric mowers is encouraged by seasonal lawn care and growing environmental consciousness. The nation's market momentum is being reinforced by the increased emphasis on sustainable property management and outside beautifying.

Rising Preference for Eco-Friendly and Smart Solutions

The U.S. market is witnessing a steady shift toward eco-friendly, smart, and energy-efficient lawn mowers. Growing awareness of carbon emissions and noise pollution is encouraging the adoption of electric and robotic alternatives over gasoline-powered models. Consumers are prioritizing sustainability and convenience, choosing cordless and rechargeable options that require less maintenance. Smart connectivity features, such as smartphone integration and programmable cutting schedules, enhance user control and efficiency.

Manufacturers are investing in recyclable materials, durable components, and low-energy technologies to appeal to environmentally conscious customers. This transition aligns with broader sustainability goals and consumer expectations for cleaner, quieter, and more intelligent lawn care solutions, driving long-term innovation in the industry.

Challenges in the United States Lawn Mowers Market

High Initial Costs and Maintenance Issues

The comparatively expensive initial investment and ongoing maintenance costs of advanced models are a significant obstacle for the U.S. lawn mower business. Despite their efficiency, robotic, ride-on, and battery-powered lawn mowers can be prohibitively pricey for typical homes. Long-term ownership expenses are increased by the requirement for routine maintenance, such as software updates, battery replacement, and blade sharpening.

These elements may discourage buyers on a tight budget and restrict adoption, particularly in economies where prices are crucial. Furthermore, some users find advanced models difficult to maintain or run, which limits accessibility. Expanding market penetration and promoting broader adoption of contemporary mowing technologies continue to depend on removing cost barriers through innovation, streamlined design, and service-friendly solutions.

Environmental and Regulatory Concerns

Environmental and regulatory challenges also affect the U.S. lawn mowers market. Gasoline-powered mowers contribute to emissions, noise pollution, and fuel waste, prompting stricter environmental regulations in several states. Manufacturers must comply with evolving standards on emissions, battery disposal, and energy efficiency, which increases production complexity and cost.

Additionally, environmental concerns are influencing consumer perception, with growing preference for sustainable alternatives creating pressure to innovate rapidly. Transitioning to cleaner technologies requires significant research, material sourcing, and infrastructure adjustments. While these regulations aim to improve sustainability, they can slow production and limit flexibility for traditional manufacturers, making adaptation and eco-friendly innovation essential for long-term market resilience.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $15.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Lawn Mowers Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Offering

6.2 By Propulsion Type

6.3 By Type

6.4 By Lawn Size

6.5 By Level of Autonomy

6.6 By Distribution Channel

6.7 By End Use

6.8 By States



7. Offering

7.1 Hardware

7.2 Software



8. Propulsion Type

8.1 Electric

8.2 ICE



9. Type Estimates

9.1 Riding Lawn Movers

9.2 Walk-behind Lawn Movers

9.3 Robotic Lawn Movers



10. Lawn Size

10.1 Small

10.2 Medium

10.3 Large



11. Level of Autonomy

11.1 Autonomous

11.2 Non-autonomous



12. Distribution Channel

12.1 Online

12.2 Retail



13. End Use

13.1 Residential

13.2 Commercial



14. Top States

14.1 California

14.2 Texas

14.3 New York

14.4 Florida

14.5 Illinois

14.6 Pennsylvania

14.7 Ohio

14.8 Georgia

14.9 New Jersey

14.10 Washington

14.11 North Carolina

14.12 Massachusetts

14.13 Virginia

14.14 Michigan

14.15 Maryland

14.16 Colorado

14.17 Tennessee

14.18 Indiana

14.19 Arizona

14.20 Minnesota

14.21 Wisconsin

14.22 Missouri

14.23 Connecticut

14.24 South Carolina

14.25 Oregon

14.26 Louisiana

14.27 Alabama

14.28 Kentucky

14.29 Rest of United States



15. Value Chain Analysis



16. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

16.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

16.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

16.3 Degree of Competition

16.4 Threat of New Entrants

16.5 Threat of Substitutes



17. SWOT Analysis

17.1 Strength

17.2 Weakness

17.3 Opportunity

17.4 Threats



18. Key Players Analysis

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Ariens Company

Briggs Stratton

Deere & Company

Falcon Garden Tools

Fiskars

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robomow Friendly House

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/458uup

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment