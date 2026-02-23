$13+ Billion Billion Vascular Access Devices Market Forecast 2026-2032: Providers Address Increasing Demands in Ambulatory and Home-Based Treatments

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vascular Access Device Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vascular access device market is evolving rapidly as clinical practices, technology, and regulatory standards advance. Senior decision-makers must anticipate change to maintain agile procurement, refine supply chain management, and enhance competitiveness across global care settings.

Market Snapshot: Vascular Access Device Market

From 2025 to 2026, the vascular access device market expanded from USD 9.15 billion to USD 9.69 billion. Projections indicate it will reach USD 13.84 billion by 2032, supported by a 6.09% CAGR. This trajectory reflects the rising need for outpatient infusions and ongoing advancements in device design and safety. Cost-efficiency and quality-of-care concerns are shaping innovation, as providers address increasing demands in ambulatory and home-based treatments. Procurement decisions are influenced by evolving preferences, as leaders prioritize compliance, patient safety, and operational expenditure.

Scope & Segmentation

This report delivers actionable intelligence for leaders overseeing procurement, supply chain optimization, and strategic planning in the vascular access device market. Examined areas include:

Device Types: Central venous catheters and peripheral vascular access devices, which include both long and short peripheral IV catheters, and region-specific technologies designed for specialized clinical scenarios.

Central venous catheters and peripheral vascular access devices, which include both long and short peripheral IV catheters, and region-specific technologies designed for specialized clinical scenarios. Age Groups: Dedicated products for adult, geriatric, and pediatric populations with specific durability and safety requirements that directly influence device engineering and selection.

Dedicated products for adult, geriatric, and pediatric populations with specific durability and safety requirements that directly influence device engineering and selection. End-User Settings: A broad mix of hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare service providers, each impacting purchasing patterns and operational protocols.

A broad mix of hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare service providers, each impacting purchasing patterns and operational protocols. Applications: Instruments optimized for blood transfusion, diagnostics, drug administration, and particularly the needs of chemotherapy and antibiotic delivery in diverse environments.

Instruments optimized for blood transfusion, diagnostics, drug administration, and particularly the needs of chemotherapy and antibiotic delivery in diverse environments. Regional Coverage: Comprehensive data spanning the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific markets, reflecting the influence of regional regulations, cost structures, and unique procurement practices.

Comprehensive data spanning the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific markets, reflecting the influence of regional regulations, cost structures, and unique procurement practices. Technology Trends: Adoption of advanced materials, innovative coatings, minimally invasive techniques, and integration of digital features that support remote device management and improved performance.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Innovative coatings and materials are being adopted to lower complication rates, directly informing clinician preferences and procurement benchmarks.

The shift toward care outside traditional medical facilities is accelerating demand for devices that are user-friendly and require less specialized training, driving broader uptake in non-acute environments.

Suppliers are prioritizing stronger clinical evidence and real-world performance data to satisfy evolving regulatory and reimbursement requirements, ensuring products meet rigorous standards.

Bundled device solutions, accompanied by integrated support and training, enable suppliers to differentiate through value-added offerings, strengthening long-term customer relationships.

Pediatric and home infusion-targeted devices are emerging as distinct opportunities, particularly for organizations aiming to serve under-addressed patient segments and achieve competitive advantage.

Engagements with technology partners and contract manufacturers are increasingly vital for optimizing portfolios and maintaining resilience in the face of ongoing supply chain evolution.

Why This Report Matters

Steers strategic investments toward product segments and technology areas aligned with changing demands among clinicians and procurement teams.

Supports timely supply chain and portfolio adjustments in response to fluctuating regulatory, tariff, and supply dynamics.

Enables leadership to shape go-to-market and regional growth strategies based on robust market intelligence.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Vascular Access Device Market, by Type

8.1. Central Venous Catheters

8.2. Peripheral Vascular Access Devices

8.2.1. Long Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

8.2.2. Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter



9. Vascular Access Device Market, by Age Group

9.1. Adult

9.2. Geriatric

9.3. Pediatric



10. Vascular Access Device Market, by End User

10.1. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.2. Home Healthcare Settings

10.3. Hospitals & Clinics



11. Vascular Access Device Market, by Application

11.1. Blood Transfusion

11.2. Diagnostics & Testing

11.3. Drug Administration

11.3.1. Antibiotic Infusion

11.3.2. Chemotherapy



12. Vascular Access Device Market, by Region

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Latin America

12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

12.2.1. Europe

12.2.2. Middle East

12.2.3. Africa

12.3. Asia-Pacific



13. Vascular Access Device Market, by Group

13.1. ASEAN

13.2. GCC

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. G7

13.6. NATO



14. Vascular Access Device Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. Canada

14.3. Mexico

14.4. Brazil

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Germany

14.7. France

14.8. Russia

14.9. Italy

14.10. Spain

14.11. China

14.12. India

14.13. Japan

14.14. Australia

14.15. South Korea



15. United States Vascular Access Device Market



16. China Vascular Access Device Market



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

17.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

17.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

17.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

17.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

17.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025



The key companies profiled in this Vascular Access Device market report include:

3M Company

Access Vascular, Inc.

AMECATH

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cook Medical, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Kimal PLC

Medical Components, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Nipro Medical Corporation

Prodimed

Siemens Healthcare AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

Versago Vascular Access

Vygon SA

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbtips

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment