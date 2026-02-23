Minneapolis, MN, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clayton Johnson SEO, a leader in the field of search engine optimization and marketing automation, has been awarded the prestigious title of World's Best Digital Marketer in 2026. This accolade recognizes the company's unparalleled expertise and innovation in SEO, solidifying its position at the forefront of the digital marketing industry.

The award, presented by the Global Digital Marketing Awards, highlights Clayton Johnson SEO's commitment to excellence and its significant impact on the digital landscape. Known for its strategic approach and cutting-edge techniques, the company has consistently delivered outstanding results for its clients, driving growth and enhancing online visibility.

Clayton Johnson, the visionary entrepreneur behind the company, has been instrumental in shaping the future of SEO. His deep understanding of search engine algorithms and marketing automation has enabled Clayton Johnson SEO to develop innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and passion for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital marketing," said Clayton, CEO of Clayton Johnson SEO. "We are honored to be acknowledged as the world's best, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients."

The Global Digital Marketing Awards are renowned for celebrating excellence in digital marketing across the globe. The rigorous selection process involves a panel of industry experts who evaluate nominees based on their innovation, effectiveness, and impact on the industry. Clayton Johnson SEO's achievement in winning this award underscores its leadership and influence in the digital marketing sector.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Clayton Johnson SEO remains at the cutting edge, leveraging the latest technologies and strategies to help businesses succeed online. The company's comprehensive demand generation platform, DemandFlow, is a testament to its innovative spirit and commitment to driving results.

