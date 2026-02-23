Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) Treatment Market Report 2026-2032: Revenues to Grow by $750M at 8.64% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) Treatment is experiencing significant growth, reflecting advancements in clinical care and therapeutic strategies. From USD 1.05 billion in 2025 to USD 1.13 billion in 2026, the sector is projected to continue its expansion at a CAGR of 8.64%, reaching USD 1.88 billion by 2032. This uptick in market activity signals shifts in disease management approached by healthcare providers and increased demand for comprehensive, evidence-based treatment solutions.
Market Dynamics and Emerging Trends
CIPN remains a challenging clinical condition, necessitating innovative management strategies that prioritize both patient quality of life and clinical efficacy. The treatment landscape is evolving with recent insights into the pathophysiology of CIPN, highlighting new therapeutic targets and fostering a multidisciplinary approach to care. Emphasis is being placed on minimizing opioid usage and optimizing patient outcomes through tailored treatment plans.
Recent technological advancements, particularly in neuromodulation and validated non-pharmacological modalities, have gained traction among clinicians and regulators. Such developments underscore the potential for integrating digital monitoring and translational research findings into daily clinical practice, facilitating more personalized and effective treatment protocols.
Insights on Therapeutic Modalities
The therapeutic landscape for CIPN is marked by a diversification of treatment pathways. Non-pharmacological interventions such as acupuncture, physical therapy, and neuromodulation devices have risen in prominence due to their documented benefits and safety profiles. These alternatives offer strategic advantages by potentially reducing the long-term reliance on systemic medications and their associated side effects.
Meanwhile, pharmacological approaches continue to play a vital role, particularly for acute management. There is a noticeable shift towards combining lower-dose drug therapies with targeted physical interventions, which emphasizes a balanced therapeutic regimen that improves both symptom relief and patient functionality.
Key insights from ongoing research have also highlighted the importance of selecting appropriate therapeutic interventions based on patient demographics, the duration of therapy, and specific care settings, thus enabling healthcare providers to customize treatment plans that align with individual patient needs and constraints.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- The CIPN treatment market is poised for robust growth, driven by advances in both pharmacological and non-pharmacological modalities that prioritize patient-centered outcomes and multimodal symptom control.
- Technological and therapeutic innovations combined with evolving care models enhance strategic planning, risk mitigation, and market entry strategies for stakeholders.
- Tariff policy adjustments are influencing supply chain dynamics, necessitating strategic resiliency and collaborative partnerships to maintain competitive advantage and device accessibility.
- Insights into patient segment-specific treatment benefits help streamline decision-making processes and enable the tailoring of treatment approaches to maximize patient care outcomes across different healthcare environments.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.13 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$1.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Treatment Type
8.1. Non-Pharmacological Treatments
8.1.1. Acupuncture
8.1.2. Physical Therapy
8.1.3. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation
8.2. Pharmacological Treatments
8.2.1. Anticonvulsants
8.2.2. Antidepressants
8.2.3. Opioids
9. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Route of Administration
9.1. Oral
9.2. Parenteral
9.2.1. Intramuscular
9.2.2. Intravenous
9.3. Topical
10. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Patient Age Group
10.1. Adults
10.2. Geriatrics
10.3. Pediatrics
11. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Therapy Duration
11.1. Long-Term Therapy
11.2. Short-Term Therapy
12. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by End-User
12.1. Home Care Settings
12.2. Hospitals
12.3. Specialty Clinics
13. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. United States Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market
17. China Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18.5. AbbVie Inc.
18.6. AlgoTherapeutix
18.7. Amgen Inc.
18.8. Array BioPharma Inc. by Pfizer Inc.
18.9. Artelo Biosciences, Inc.
18.10. Asahi Kasei Corporation
18.11. Astellas Pharma Inc.
18.12. Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
18.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
18.14. Eisai Inc.
18.15. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
18.16. GlaxoSmithKline PLC
18.17. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
18.18. Grunenthal GmbH
18.19. Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
18.20. Ipsen Pharma
18.21. Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
18.22. Merck & Co., Inc.
18.23. Neuralace Medical
18.24. Novartis AG
18.25. Regenacy Pharmaceuticals LLC
18.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
18.27. Sanofi S.A.
18.28. Serpin Pharma, LLC
18.29. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
18.30. Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
