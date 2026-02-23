Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) Treatment Market Report 2026-2032: Revenues to Grow by $750M at 8.64% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) Treatment is experiencing significant growth, reflecting advancements in clinical care and therapeutic strategies. From USD 1.05 billion in 2025 to USD 1.13 billion in 2026, the sector is projected to continue its expansion at a CAGR of 8.64%, reaching USD 1.88 billion by 2032. This uptick in market activity signals shifts in disease management approached by healthcare providers and increased demand for comprehensive, evidence-based treatment solutions.

Market Dynamics and Emerging Trends

CIPN remains a challenging clinical condition, necessitating innovative management strategies that prioritize both patient quality of life and clinical efficacy. The treatment landscape is evolving with recent insights into the pathophysiology of CIPN, highlighting new therapeutic targets and fostering a multidisciplinary approach to care. Emphasis is being placed on minimizing opioid usage and optimizing patient outcomes through tailored treatment plans.

Recent technological advancements, particularly in neuromodulation and validated non-pharmacological modalities, have gained traction among clinicians and regulators. Such developments underscore the potential for integrating digital monitoring and translational research findings into daily clinical practice, facilitating more personalized and effective treatment protocols.

Insights on Therapeutic Modalities

The therapeutic landscape for CIPN is marked by a diversification of treatment pathways. Non-pharmacological interventions such as acupuncture, physical therapy, and neuromodulation devices have risen in prominence due to their documented benefits and safety profiles. These alternatives offer strategic advantages by potentially reducing the long-term reliance on systemic medications and their associated side effects.

Meanwhile, pharmacological approaches continue to play a vital role, particularly for acute management. There is a noticeable shift towards combining lower-dose drug therapies with targeted physical interventions, which emphasizes a balanced therapeutic regimen that improves both symptom relief and patient functionality.

Key insights from ongoing research have also highlighted the importance of selecting appropriate therapeutic interventions based on patient demographics, the duration of therapy, and specific care settings, thus enabling healthcare providers to customize treatment plans that align with individual patient needs and constraints.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The CIPN treatment market is poised for robust growth, driven by advances in both pharmacological and non-pharmacological modalities that prioritize patient-centered outcomes and multimodal symptom control.

Technological and therapeutic innovations combined with evolving care models enhance strategic planning, risk mitigation, and market entry strategies for stakeholders.

Tariff policy adjustments are influencing supply chain dynamics, necessitating strategic resiliency and collaborative partnerships to maintain competitive advantage and device accessibility.

Insights into patient segment-specific treatment benefits help streamline decision-making processes and enable the tailoring of treatment approaches to maximize patient care outcomes across different healthcare environments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

8.1. Non-Pharmacological Treatments

8.1.1. Acupuncture

8.1.2. Physical Therapy

8.1.3. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

8.2. Pharmacological Treatments

8.2.1. Anticonvulsants

8.2.2. Antidepressants

8.2.3. Opioids



9. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Route of Administration

9.1. Oral

9.2. Parenteral

9.2.1. Intramuscular

9.2.2. Intravenous

9.3. Topical



10. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Patient Age Group

10.1. Adults

10.2. Geriatrics

10.3. Pediatrics



11. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Therapy Duration

11.1. Long-Term Therapy

11.2. Short-Term Therapy



12. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by End-User

12.1. Home Care Settings

12.2. Hospitals

12.3. Specialty Clinics



13. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. United States Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market



17. China Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18.5. AbbVie Inc.

18.6. AlgoTherapeutix

18.7. Amgen Inc.

18.8. Array BioPharma Inc. by Pfizer Inc.

18.9. Artelo Biosciences, Inc.

18.10. Asahi Kasei Corporation

18.11. Astellas Pharma Inc.

18.12. Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

18.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

18.14. Eisai Inc.

18.15. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

18.16. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

18.17. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

18.18. Grunenthal GmbH

18.19. Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

18.20. Ipsen Pharma

18.21. Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

18.22. Merck & Co., Inc.

18.23. Neuralace Medical

18.24. Novartis AG

18.25. Regenacy Pharmaceuticals LLC

18.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

18.27. Sanofi S.A.

18.28. Serpin Pharma, LLC

18.29. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

18.30. Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



