VisionSpark Launches Free FAST Leadership Assessment to Help Thriving Enterprises Align Teams for Scalable Growth

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionSpark, an Inc. 5000 recognized executive search firm (Rank No. 4,215), has launched its People Plan™ F.A.S.T. Assessment , a free leadership resource designed to help thriving enterprise businesses evaluate, align, and future-proof their leadership teams.

Built for companies experiencing growth and organizational complexity, the FAST Assessment provides a structured framework to evaluate leadership team performance across four critical dimensions: Future-Proof, Action-Oriented, Scalable, and Transformative. The tool enables CEOs and executive teams to step back and assess collective leadership effectiveness, rather than focusing on individual performance in isolation.

“Most companies don’t struggle because of market demand. They struggle because leadership structure hasn’t kept pace with growth,” said Alec Broadfoot, CEO of VisionSpark. “The FAST Assessment gives executive teams clarity on whether they truly have the leadership alignment required to scale.”

The launch reflects VisionSpark’s broader mission to transform companies by ensuring the right people are in the right seats. Known for its executive search, integrator placement, and leadership alignment work, the firm has developed proprietary frameworks that extend beyond recruiting to long-term people strategy and organizational design.

As part of its thought leadership platform, Broadfoot is also the author of Hiring Your Right #2 Leader , a guide for visionary CEOs on identifying operational leaders who can translate strategy into execution. The principles explored in the book align closely with the FAST Assessment’s focus on building leadership teams that can support sustained growth.

With its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list, VisionSpark continues to gain national recognition for helping growth-stage and enterprise companies build leadership infrastructure capable of scaling alongside the business.

The FAST Assessment is available at no cost and is designed to give executive teams immediate insight into leadership alignment, structural gaps, and readiness for the next stage of expansion.

About VisionSpark

VisionSpark is an executive search and people strategy firm dedicated to transforming companies through a tools-based approach that ensures the right people are in the right seats. Through its proprietary People Plan™ methodology, VisionSpark supports organizations with executive search, integrator placement, team building, and leadership alignment services designed for scalable growth.

Media Contact

VisionSpark

740 Lakeview Plaza Blvd, Suite 250

Worthington, Ohio 43085

(614) 389-3375

Email: discover@vision-spark.com

Website: https://visionsparksearch.com/