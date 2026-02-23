Sky Marketing Corp. Expands House of Brands with Launch of Black Sheep Kratom

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Marketing Corp., an Austin-based consumer packaged goods company and parent to leading hemp wellness brands including Hometown Hero, Prima and ORCA, today introduced Black Sheep Kratom, a premium line of kratom products focused on flavor, potency and product consistency.

Founded by Hometown Hero Cofounder Lewis Hamer, Black Sheep Kratom expands Sky Marketing’s portfolio into the fast-growing kratom category.

“Sky Marketing has always focused on delivering high-quality plant-based products that consumers can trust,” said Hamer. “With Black Sheep Kratom, we’re bringing that same commitment to transparency, flavor and consistency to the kratom space. Our goal is to create products that raise expectations for quality while delivering a better overall consumer experience.”

The initial Black Sheep Kratom lineup includes liquid kratom shots and kratom tinctures :

All Black Sheep Kratom products are sugar-free and formulated with black pepper extract to support bioavailability. Each batch undergoes independent third-party laboratory testing to verify potency, purity and consistency.

To celebrate the launch, Black Sheep Kratom is offering 40% off its full lineup for a limited time, providing consumers an opportunity to experience its premium formulations.

Retailers, distributors and consumers can learn more about Black Sheep Kratom at www.blacksheepkratom.com.

About Sky Marketing Corp.

Sky Marketing Corp., founded in 2015 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a consumer packaged goods company focused on plant-based wellness products. Its portfolio includes Hometown Hero, a veteran-owned hemp cannabinoid brand; ORCA, a line of microdosed products designed for athletes and active lifestyles; Prima, a science-backed CBD skincare and wellness brand; and Black Sheep Kratom, a premium kratom line. Sky Marketing develops, manufactures and distributes its products to adult consumers 21 and over nationwide, with availability across 45 states. The company is committed to quality, transparency and innovation across its portfolio of plant-based consumer wellness products.

Media Contacts:

George Medici/Natalie Mu

PondelWilkinson

gmedici@pondel.com/nmu@pondel.com

310.279.5980





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d3bc75a-91d8-4ab5-82c4-860830367407