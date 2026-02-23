Walmart Warns of “Hiring Recession” as Michael S. Eisenga, CEO of First American Properties, Highlights Deepening Cracks in a K-Shaped U.S. Economy

COLUMBUS, Wis., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mounting evidence suggests the U.S. economy is entering a more fragile and bifurcated phase, as major corporations, institutional investors, and market insiders signal rising concern over consumer strength, labor market stability, and equity valuations.

Walmart, a company that has benefited from high-income consumers trading down during the recent difficult economy, has now raised concerns about what it calls a “hiring recession.” The unusual corporate use of this term underscores growing anxiety about labor market deterioration and its impact on Walmart’s traditional middle- and lower-income customer base.

The U.S. savings rate has declined to 3.6%, its lowest level in several years, signaling that Americans are increasingly drawing down savings to maintain spending. At the same time, rising delinquency rates on student loans and commercial real estate loans point to escalating financial strain.

These pressures are particularly acute among middle and lower-income households, where real income growth has failed to keep pace with inflation. Even seasonal boosts such as tax refunds typically a consumption catalyst are expected to be used primarily to pay down debt rather than fuel additional spending, further dampening economic momentum.

Echoing these concerns, General Mills recently lowered its sales outlook, citing a “shakier consumer environment” and elevated inflation. Beneath that language lies a broader issue: labor market stress and stagnating income growth are eroding purchasing power.

The U.S. economy continues to exhibit characteristics of a “K-shaped” recovery. Higher-income consumers—often insulated by stock market gains and asset appreciation—remain relatively resilient. Meanwhile, the majority of lower- and middle-income Americans face declining real wages, higher borrowing costs, and reduced discretionary spending power.

This divergence is creating structural imbalances across retail, consumer staples, and discretionary sectors.

Recent capital flows suggest mounting caution among sophisticated investors:

Institutional investors sold $8.3 billion in U.S. equities last week, marking the second-largest weekly outflow on record.

Hedge funds were net sellers, largely through short positions in technology stocks.

Corporate executives are selling shares at the fastest pace seen in years.

Market liquidity has fallen to approximately $2.9 million—levels that historically precede heightened volatility and market corrections.

In contrast, retail investors have poured $48 billion into equities over the past 21 days an “all-in” level historically associated with late-cycle market peaks. Notably, margin debt has climbed to levels reminiscent of the dot-com era, amplifying downside risk should markets reverse.

Hedge funds currently hold record-high gross leverage while simultaneously unwinding long positions and maintaining short exposure, signaling a defensive posture and an attempt to exit positions within an increasingly thin market.

Global fund flows further illustrate caution toward U.S. equities. In 2026, only $26 of every $100 flowing into global equity funds has been allocated to U.S. stocks the lowest share since 2020.

Systematic trading strategies could accelerate selling if key technical support levels in major indices such as the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, and Russell 2000 are breached.

The NASDAQ-100 ETF, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), is currently exhibiting a bearish technical setup, with price struggling to break resistance and threatening a move below its 100-day simple moving average.

Given deteriorating liquidity conditions, rising leverage, and weakening consumer fundamentals, a defensive posture may be prudent.

Investors may consider reducing exposure to technology, cyclical, and consumer discretionary sectors, increasing allocation to defensive sectors such as utilities, healthcare, and consumer staples, exploring long-term U.S. Treasuries for downside protection and price appreciation as rates drop, holding short-term Treasuries or cash equivalents to capitalize on potential market corrections.

The cumulative data suggest that economic stress is not abating but potentially worsening. Consumer resilience is fading, institutional capital is rotating defensively, and technical market structures are fragile.

As corporations openly acknowledge labor market strain and consumers redirect spending toward debt reduction rather than growth, the broader economic landscape appears increasingly vulnerable to a correction phase.

