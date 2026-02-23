Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Ramaco Resources, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ramaco Resources, Inc., (“Ramaco” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METC) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between July 31, 2025 and October 23, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ramaco investors have until March 31, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Ramaco investors have until March 31, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Ramaco Resources engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Historically, Ramaco Resources dealt primarily in coal, but in 2025, Ramaco Resources pivoted into rare earth minerals and the centerpiece of this pivot was Ramaco Resources’ Brook Mine, the complaint alleges. Ramaco Resources allegedly officially broke ground on the Brook Mine on July 11, 2025.

The Ramaco Resources class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had not commenced any significant mining activity at the Brook Mine after groundbreaking; (ii) no active work was taking place at the Brook Mine; and (iii) as a result, Ramaco Resources overstated development progress at the Brook Mine.

The Ramaco Resources class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 23, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Brook Mine is a “hoax” and a “Potemkin Mine” which was not, in fact, mined after its July groundbreaking. On this news, the price of Ramaco Resources shares fell by nearly 10%, the complaint alleges.

