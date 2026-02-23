NationalSpotlightTV Speaks With Gold Medal Winning Curler Matt Hamilton

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For anyone who hasn’t seen it before, curling is basically like shuffleboard on ice. You slide big granite stones down the sheet, and your teammates sweep in front of them to help guide the stone toward the target. It’s all about strategy, precision and teamwork. The sweeping really does make a difference, which is why partnering with Swiffer was such an easy choice for Olympic Gold Medalist Matt Hamilton.

Hamilton joined a Satellite Media Tour in partnership with Lyons Broadcast PR to discuss his curling journey and his partnership with Swiffer.

“Whenever I’m cleaning up the house, I always jokingly compare it to a curling broom. And once I got my hands on the Swiffer products, it became even more of a perfect fit,” says Hamilton.

“I’m constantly tackling different messes in my home. Everyone with pets can probably relate - my dogs, Moose and Grizzly, are the best but they are also the best at making messes. They’re always running in and out of the house, dragging in dirt, snow, mud - you name it. I got to try out the newest Swiffer PowerMop, now with 10,000 scrubbing dots, and I was honestly so impressed with how easily it cut through tough messes on my floors. Plus, it was super easy to maneuver.”

