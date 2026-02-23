Crypto News Today: Pepeto Presale Hits $7.295M Milestone as Trump Pushes Crypto Bill and XRP Price Drops 60%

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Pepeto just crossed $7.295M in presale funding with three working product demos live and 70% of the cap filled at $0.000000185 per token. In a week dominated by crypto news about Trump's market structure bill and XRP price declines, this isn't another whitepaper presale. The products exist. And the timing couldn't be louder.

President Trump confirmed this week that a full crypto market structure bill is close to passing (Yahoo Finance, February 2026). Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and the heads of NYSE and Nasdaq gathered at Mar-a-Lago this week for a Trump crypto summit. When that kind of institutional weight shows up, money follows.

Pepeto Presale Accelerates as XRP Price Falls 60% and Trump Crypto Push Opens New Window

The XRP price sits at $1.42. Down 60% from the $3.65 peak in July 2025. February wiped another 30%, worst month since 2018. Standard Chartered targets $5 to $8. ChatGPT projects $2.50 to $3.50 (Yahoo Finance, February 2026). Even the bullish case is roughly 5x. Meanwhile Pepeto sits at $0.000000185 with three working demos and $7.295M raised. For someone allocating $5,000, choosing between a 5x XRP recovery and what six zeros can deliver tells a different story.

Look at Shiba Inu. One investor put $8,000 into SHIB in August 2020. Fourteen months later that was worth $5.7 billion (Business Insider, October 2021). Morning Brew called it the greatest trade of all time. SHIB had no swap, no bridge, no exchange. Pepeto has all three plus dual audits. Those who waited for confirmation got 2x. Those who recognized structure early got generational wealth.

Crypto News: Pepeto Positions as the Infrastructure Fix While XRP Price Stalls and Trump Crypto Bill Advances

"The meme economy is worth tens of billions but it's broken at the infrastructure level," said a Pepeto team representative. "While XRP price drops and Trump's crypto news dominates headlines, tokens are still scattered across Ethereum, BSC, Solana, and a dozen other chains with no unified trading layer. PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange create the first integrated trading stack for meme assets. That's a structural fix for a problem that costs traders billions every cycle."

All three products exist as working demos today. Pepeto holders can test PepetoSwap's cross chain execution, route tokens through the bridge, and interact with the exchange before full launch. SolidProof and Coinsult completed dual security audits. Zero tax tokenomics. Created by a cofounder of Pepe. The $7.295M raised with 70% filled isn't retail excitement. It's capital flowing toward infrastructure that doesn't exist anywhere else.

"Ethereum processes $2 billion in daily meme coin volume with no dedicated infrastructure," the team added. "Every dollar is a potential Pepeto user. We're building the layer all meme coins need. Structural demand compounds. Speculative demand fades."

The math at $0.000000185 doesn't require optimism. It requires arithmetic. A 50x return, which analysts consider conservative given that FLOKI reached $3 billion and BONK hit $2 billion with zero products, turns a $5,000 position into $250,000. Wallet trackers show six and seven figure allocations entering. While crypto news focuses on XRP price predictions and Trump headlines, large holders aren't chasing hype. They're front running a product launch that fills a gap worth billions in annual volume.

Staking at 212% APY adds a structural holding incentive. A $25,000 allocation generates $53,500 in annual yield while waiting for price appreciation. But the yield isn't the thesis. The thesis is that the first meme coin trading infrastructure launching while Trump passes crypto legislation and billions in XRP capital sits sidelined creates a demand event most presales can only dream about.

Trump's crypto bill will pass. The XRP price will eventually recover. But in today's crypto news cycle, neither of those catalysts offer what $0.000000185 offers right now. Three working products. Dual audits. 70% filled. And a thesis that doesn't depend on tweets. Today's crypto news is Trump regulations and XRP price predictions. But the window between presale and launch is where SHIB's $8,000 story started. That window is open.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a meme coin infrastructure project on Ethereum designed to unify the fragmented meme economy through three products: PepetoSwap (cross chain trading), Pepeto Bridge (multi chain routing), and Pepeto Exchange (meme economy trading hub). All three live in demo stage with full launch imminent. Created by a cofounder of Pepe. Dual audits by SolidProof and Coinsult. Zero tax. 212% APY staking. Presale price: $0.000000185. Raised: $7.296M. Cap: 70% filled.

