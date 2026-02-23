RetirePath Program Director Peter S. Thompson Receives National “Best of the State” Award

Richmond, VA, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetirePath announced that Program Director Peter S. Thompson has received a 2026 Best of the State Spotlight Award from the Georgetown University Center for Retirement Initiatives. The national recognition honors state leaders who have made significant contributions to expanding access to retirement savings.

Thompson was recognized for his leadership in the launch and implementation of RetirePath Virginia, the Commonwealth’s state-facilitated retirement savings program. He was also honored for his broader leadership among peer state programs nationwide, helping to shape the future direction of state-facilitated retirement initiatives.

“Peter’s leadership has helped strengthen retirement access for workers across Virginia,” said Angela M. Antonelli, Executive Director of the Georgetown University Center for Retirement Initiatives. “His commitment to collaboration and innovation has made a lasting impact, and we are excited to see RetirePath continue to grow in the years ahead.”

The Best of the State Spotlight Awards are presented annually by the Center for Retirement Initiatives through the State Retirement Savings Program Network. Recipients are selected for their leadership, collaboration and measurable contributions to improving retirement security.

Thompson brings more than two decades of public and private sector experience in the areas of defined benefit and defined contribution plan administration, insurance, investments and employee benefits. He has played a central role in shaping Virginia’s retirement savings landscape and continues to work with policymakers, employers and partners to expand access to workplace savings opportunities.

RetirePath gives eligible employers a simple way to help their employees save for the future, with no employer fees, no fiduciary responsibility, and minimal administrative requirements. With more than 1,000 participating employers, the program is now helping more than 23,000 Virginians build retirement savings. Individuals who are self-employed or don’t work for an employer registered with RetirePath can open an account today.

About RetirePath Virginia

RetirePath VirginiaSM is the Commonwealth of Virginia’s automatic-enrollment, state-facilitated individual retirement account savings program. It’s designed to expand access to retirement savings and provide more Virginians with a path to economic security. State legislation directs Commonwealth Savers Plan to establish and oversee RetirePath. Visit RetirePathVA.com to obtain program information.

Virginia employers that don’t offer a qualified retirement savings plan must register and facilitate RetirePath if they have been operating for two or more years and have 25 or more eligible employees. Eligible employees are at least 18 years of age, receiving wages, and worked at least 30 hours a week for any portion of a week, whether consecutive or not, in the preceding calendar year. Employers may exclude temporary or seasonal employees who work less than 90 days a year. All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. ©2026 Commonwealth Savers Plan. All Rights Reserved.

