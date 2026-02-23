SalMar - Mandatory notification of trade

, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bekken Akvainvest AS, a company closely associated with Roger Bekken, primary insider and CTO of SalMar ASA, has on 23 February 2026 sold 4,000 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of NOK 575.8998 per share.

Please see attached notification forms in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.









Attachment