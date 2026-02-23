Andrzej Lewandowski of Dempster Therapeutic Services Receives Prestigious 2026 ZocDoc Patient Choice Award

Chicago, IL, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dempster Therapeutic Services is proud to announce that Andrzej Lewandowski, Speech-Language Pathologist and founder, has been honored with the 2026 ZocDoc Patient Choice Award. This prestigious recognition celebrates healthcare providers who deliver exceptional patient care and consistently receive outstanding reviews from the patients they serve.

Andrzej's unwavering dedication has earned him the title of Chicago's best speech pathologist for 8 consecutive years (2019-2026)!

The ZocDoc Patient Choice Award is presented to select healthcare professionals who demonstrate excellence in patient satisfaction, clinical expertise, and commitment to quality care. Recipients are chosen based on verified patient reviews, appointment availability, and overall patient experience ratings on the ZocDoc platform.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from ZocDoc and, more importantly, from the families we serve," said Andrzej Lewandowski, founder of Dempster Therapeutic Services. "This award reflects the trust our patients place in us and the dedication of our entire team to providing compassionate, effective speech therapy services. Every child we help find their voice makes this work meaningful, and to be recognized for that commitment is truly humbling."

Lewandowski has built a reputation in the Chicago area for delivering high-quality, personalized speech therapy services with a focus on bilingual care. His practice serves families throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, offering both in-person and online therapy sessions to accommodate diverse needs and schedules.

"Patient feedback drives everything we do at Dempster Therapeutic Services," Lewandowski added. "This award motivates us to continue raising the bar and ensuring that every family feels heard, supported, and empowered throughout their therapy journey."

A Growing Legacy of Excellence

This latest recognition adds to Dempster Therapeutic Services' impressive and growing list of accolades. In February 2025, the clinic was honored with four prestigious awards recognizing excellence in their signature "Chicago Speech Therapy" services. Founder Andrzej Lewandowski has been named Chicago's best speech pathologist for five consecutive years (2020-2024), while also receiving the WebMD Preferred Provider Award for three consecutive years and the Vitals Preferred Provider Award for two consecutive years. The clinic itself has been recognized as the Next Door Fave Award winner for the second consecutive year, solidifying its position as the leading speech therapy clinic in Chicago.

Endorsements from Prominent Medical Professionals and Community Leaders

Beyond industry awards, Dempster Therapeutic Services has earned extensive endorsements from prominent medical professionals and community leaders throughout the Chicagoland area. In February 2025, Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, a board-certified Otolaryngologist, publicly endorsed Andrzej Lewandowski and the practice, praising his exceptional ability to assess speech and developmental challenges. Dr. Hurtuk has collaborated with Lewandowski for over five years on pediatric cases.

The clinic's reputation extends across multiple professional disciplines, with endorsements from respected healthcare providers including Dr. Karolina Marinescu, MD, a highly-rated bilingual Cardiologist specializing in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology; Dr. Paulina Erdle, DMD of North Shore Institute of Endodontics and Periodontics; Dr. Michael Acierno of Acierno Family Dentistry; Dr. Aggie Iwaszczyszyn, DMD of Hart Dental; Dr. Monika Tyszkowski, DDS, with over 30 years of experience; and Dr. Maria Gilmour, PhD, BCBA-D, LBA.

Fellow speech-language pathology professionals have also recognized the clinic's excellence, including Zuzanna Ludwiniak, MA, CCC-SLP, Director of Speech Pathology Services; Agnes Wojtowicz, MA, CCC-SLP; Christina Stephens CCC-SLP; Kinga Brudz MS CF-SLP; and accomplished speech pathologists based in Poland: mgr Maria Szyfter, mgr Elzbieta Zukrowska-Goles, and mgr Agnieszka Nadarzewska.

Additional endorsements come from diverse professional backgrounds, including Jadwiga Polek, MA, LPC, Child and Family Therapist; Monika Przysiezna MS BCBA; Dr. Richard W. Hallett, Ph.D. of Northeastern Illinois University; Dr. Judith Kaplan-Weinger PhD; Rick O'Dell, Program Director/Brand Manager of AccuRadio; Madalina Puscas, ASMR YouTube Creator @MadPASMR; Camille Wilczek-Drath, a finalist in the America's Favorite Teacher competition in 2024 and recipient of the Whitener Scholarship Award from Elmhurst University; Anne Trenning, an award-winning composer/pianist; Erica Graham, an award-winning children's author of the Talking Tales series; Christine Telyan of UENI; Anna Kornacka of WPNA; Elzbieta Berkowicz of Maria Sklodowska Curie Polish School; and Halina Zurawski, Principal of Saint Ferdinand School.

Thought Leadership and Community Engagement

The clinic has also demonstrated thought leadership in the field, with Lewandowski being named a Heidi Medical Scribe Ambassador for the Future of Clinical Practice in August 2025, and endorsing Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant in Healthcare in February 2025. Additionally, the organization has shown its commitment to the community by serving as Platinum Sponsor of the 2025 Polish American Medical Society Charitable Ball.

About Dempster Therapeutic Services

Dempster Therapeutic Services offers personalized speech therapy for a range of communication challenges, including articulation disorders, stuttering, and language delays. Our bilingual therapists (Polish-English) serve Chicago and suburbs with convenient in-person and online options. We are a trusted provider for Early Intervention and school-age children, holding top positions in searches for "Polski Logopeda," "Early Intervention Illinois," "Chicago Speech Therapy," and "Illinois Early Intervention." Our highly qualified team uses evidence-based methods to ensure effective communication outcomes for every client.

For more information about Dempster Therapeutic Services, visit www.dempstertherapeuticservices.com

Dempster Therapeutic Services® And Their Award Winning "Chicago Speech Therapy" Now Available in Schiller Park, IL

Press Inquiries

Public Relations Manager

info [at] dempstertherapeuticservices.com

8472092664

9950 Lawrence Ave Suite 309, Schiller Park, IL 60176

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=MYhO45hggwM